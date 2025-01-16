(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHANGHAI, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA, a leader in Asia company incorporation and accounting services, today announced that it has been recognized by G2 - the world's largest and most trusted unbiased review - as a top-ranked firm across 22 sub-categories for consulting. Among these honors, MSA holds the #1 position for Most Recommended, Competitive Pricing, Expertise, and User Satisfaction.

"This recognition from G2 underscores our unwavering commitment to growing the businesses of our clients in the Asia-Pacific through strategic business advice, company incorporation and accounting services," remarked

Managing Partner Raoul Schweicher . "We're honored to be named #1 in the critical areas that matter most to our clients - including pricing, expertise, and overall satisfaction. These accolades validate our team's dedication to delivering exceptional results, and we look forward to building on this momentum."

G2 reports are released quarterly, ranking products and services based on verified peer reviews from the G2 community, as well as aggregated data from online sources. More than 1 million professionals annually consult G2 to guide their business and purchasing decisions, making its top rankings across 22 sub-categories a significant milestone for MSA.

Highlights from the G2 Fall 2024 and Winter 2025 Awards



#1 Most Likely to be Recommended (Fall 2024 & Winter 2025) - Reflecting high client advocacy and trust.

#1 Competitive Pricing (Fall 2024 & Winter 2025 ) - A reference to the affordability of MSA's services and its support for budget-conscious SMEs and startups.

#1 for Expertise (Fall 2024 & Winter 2025) - Showcasing MSA's deep domain knowledge and proven methodologies. #1 for User Satisfaction (Fall 2024 & Winter 2025) - Emphasizing a client-centric approach that consistently meets and exceeds expectations.

MSA offers end-to-end company formation and accounting services that take businesses from initial strategy and registration, through ongoing financial reporting and compliance. By leveraging advanced analytics and expert consulting, MSA helps businesses incorporate their entity, set up investment vehicles and maintain robust financial systems. MSA provides expert assurance for international businesses, guiding them through complex tax, accounting, and investment requirements and saving them significantly on the cost of Asia-Pacific expansion:

"Our success is rooted in the success of our clients,"

added Schweicher. "We become the single point of contact for our partners expanding throughout Asia. This ensures SMEs and startups remain agile, informed, and poised for sustainable growth."

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted third-party review platform, serving as a go-to destination for more than 90 million people annually. Businesses rely on G2's peer reviews and data-driven insights to make informed decisions about service providers, consultants and software platforms. Learn more at

.

About

MSA

MSA is a full-service accounting, tax, HR and corporate services partner that, since 2011, has assisted foreign SMEs in expanding into China and most other Asian markets. Trusted by organizations worldwide, MSA's end-to-end services and tailored solutions empower clients to grow their businesses throughout the APAC region. To learn more, visit and follow us on LinkedIn:

SOURCE MSA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED