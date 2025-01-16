Sky Island Capital Closes Second Fund Above Target At $300 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fund Provides Firm with Significant Capital to Continue Partnering with North American Companies

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Island Capital (“Sky Island” or the“Firm”), a Dallas-based lower middle private equity firm, today announced the final close of its second private equity fund, Sky Island Capital II LP (“Fund II”).

Fund II exceeded its $225 million target and closed with $300 million in capital commitments from both existing investors and new, high-quality limited partners, including insurance companies, foundations, family offices, endowments, and fund of funds.

Founded in 2018, Sky Island focuses exclusively on partnering with privately held manufacturing companies in North America and utilizes an operational playbook to drive value post-acquisition. To date, the Firm has partnered with the family owners of 17 manufacturing companies across a variety of end markets, including aerospace & defense, building products, consumer products, food & beverage, industrial products, metals, and packaging.

“We are thrilled to have closed our second fund above our original $225 million target and appreciate the ongoing support from our returning investors and the confidence of our new limited partners,” said Jack Waterstreet, Managing Partner at Sky Island Capital.“Sky Island was born out of the desire to work alongside entrepreneurs and family business owners to serve as a resource and strategic partner with one goal in mind – growth. This milestone enables our team to continue providing long-term value for our various stakeholder groups.”

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, served as the exclusive placement agent and Jones Day served as legal counsel for the Fund.

“Sky Island is well-positioned to take advantage of what we believe is a unique time in the North American manufacturing market with untapped growth potential. We are pleased to have collaborated with the Sky Island team to successfully complete this ambitious fundraising goal in a compressed timeframe,” added Ryan Still, Managing Director at Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company.

Sky Island Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas that focuses exclusively on partnering with privately held manufacturing companies in North America. Sky Island was born out of the desire to work alongside entrepreneurs and family business owners to serve as a resource and strategic partner. Sky Island focuses on situations where it can draw upon its deep operational and management experience to support senior management in driving significant value creation through operational and strategic partnership.

