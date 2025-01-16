Mission Insights, A Joint Venture Between Voyatek And Greystones Group, Wins OASIS+ Unrestricted And Small Business Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyatek has announced that Mission Insights, a joint venture between Voyatek and Greystones Group , a woman-owned small business delivering innovative digital solutions to the United States Military and government, has been awarded the OASIS+ Unrestricted and OASIS+ Small Business contracts by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

These enable Mission Insights to apply its experience in advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and large-scale systems integration to many of the federal government's most urgent objectives, including reducing fraud and recouping revenue, enhancing customer experience, and increasing efficiencies through automation.

The collaboration between Greystones and Voyatek has already delivered results for its clients. In June of 2024, Mission Insights began supporting the Internal Revenue Service's efforts to combat money laundering under the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA). Since then, the team has developed advanced tools for pinpointing noncompliance, identifying bad actors, and safeguarding the nation's financial systems.

“We are honored to receive these OASIS+ awards, which reflect our commitment to excellence, innovation, and mission success,” said Sheila Duffy, CEO of Greystones Group.“This milestone represents the strength of our partnership and our ability to deliver scalable, integrated solutions for the federal government's most complex challenges.”

“Mission Insights combines deep subject matter expertise and proven past performance,” said Jodi Huston, Chief Operating Officer of Voyatek.“These contract vehicles will further enable us to drive better outcomes for our federal clients and the people they serve.”

OASIS+ is part of GSA's initiative to simplify and accelerate federal procurement, enabling agencies to acquire complex professional services through a single, streamlined vehicle. This contract vehicle covers services across key domains, including program management, engineering services, financial management, scientific and technical services as well as logistics and consulting.

About Mission Insights

Mission Insights is a joint venture between Greystones Group, a woman-owned small business specializing in advanced AI solutions and cyber services, and Voyatek, a premier technology company delivering transformative solutions across federal programs. Together, Mission Insights delivers agile, data-driven, and scalable solutions tailored to the evolving needs of federal agencies.

