Erode East By-Elections: DMK, NTK Candidates To File Nominations Tomorrow

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 16 (IANS) The Erode East by-elections, scheduled for February 5, are shaping up to be a straight fight between the DMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and both the parties' candidates are set to file their nominations on January 17.

The filing of nominations for the by-election to the Erode East Assembly constituency began on January 10. However, nominations were not accepted on January 11 (the second Saturday) or on January 14, 15, and 16, which were holidays due to Pongal celebrations. The deadline for filing nominations is January 17.

For general category candidates, the deposit amount is ₹10,000, while it is ₹5,000 for candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 18, and the last date for withdrawing candidatures is January 20. Counting of votes will be held on February 8, and the entire election process is expected to conclude by February 10.

Actor-turned-politician Seeman, founder of NTK, announced M.K. Seethalakshmi, the party's women's wing state coordinator, as the candidate for the by-election.

In a statement on his official X account, Seeman said,“The Erode East Assembly Constituency by-election in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to take place on February 5, 2025. I am pleased to announce that my dear sister, M.K. Seethalakshmi, who holds a Master's degree and M.Phil., will contest on behalf of the Naam Tamilar Katchi.”

He further called upon party members and office bearers to provide full support for her campaign, stating:“I sincerely request the cooperation of all state, zonal, district, and constituency-level office bearers, as well as members of Naam Tamilar Katchi, to ensure victory for the party in the Erode East by-election.”

The DMK has fielded senior leader V.C. Chandhirakumar as its candidate. Chandhirakumar, who serves as the DMK's Assistant Propaganda Secretary, was formerly associated with the DMDK, where he held the position of Propaganda Secretary. He joined the DMK in 2016 and has since risen through the ranks.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin announced Chandhirakumar's candidacy on January 11. Stalin stated that Erode East is a Congress-held seat, but after discussions with the Congress leadership, it was decided that the DMK would contest the by-election.

Chandhirakumar expressed confidence in winning the seat with a margin of one lakh votes. He attributed his confidence to the DMK government's welfare schemes, such as the Women's Rights Grant and free travel for women, which have reportedly gained widespread public approval.

The AIADMK, DMDK, and BJP have opted out of the by-election. The AIADMK announced its withdrawal on January 11, citing concerns over alleged misuse of government machinery and money power by the ruling DMK in previous elections. The DMDK and BJP also cited similar concerns when they withdrew on January 12.

The by-election was necessitated by the demise of Congress MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan, who won the Erode East seat in the 2023 by-election with a margin of 66,087 votes. Elangovan had succeeded his son, Thirumagan Everaa, who passed away in 2021.

In comparison, Thirumagan Everaa's victory margin in the 2021 Assembly elections was 8,904 votes. DMK candidate Chandhirakumar emphasized the party's commitment to fulfilling the promises made by former MLAs Thirumagan Everaa and E.V.K.S. Elangovan.

He believes the DMK's developmental initiatives and effective campaign strategies will ensure a decisive victory for the party.