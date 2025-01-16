ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Aim To Break Jamshedpur’S Counterattacking Prowess

(MENAFN- IANS) Jamshedpur, Jan 16 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC will host Mohun Bagan Super Giant in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Friday, hoping to quell the home side's counter-attacking prowess in the key encounter.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are placed comfortably at the top of the points table, garnering 35 points from 15 matches with 11 victories and two draws to their name. Jamshedpur FC are fourth, having won 27 points from 14 encounters. Interestingly, they can bridge the gap with the Mariners with a prospective victory in this clash, since they have a game in hand as compared to the Jose Molina-coached team too.

Jamshedpur FC will look to further their three-game victory streak, as the Mohun Bagan Super Giant will pursue securing a league double over the Red Miners for the second straight season.

The last time the Red Miners went on a longer winning streak was in 2022 when they recorded seven consecutive victories, including a 1-0 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant. However, Jamshedpur have lost each of their last three ISL meetings with the Mariners, failing to score in the last two. Another defeat will equal their joint-longest losing streak against any opponent in ISL history.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant are going through a purple patch upfront, scoring in each of their last 12 ISL games (25 goals in total). A goal in this match will set a new record for the Mariners' longest scoring streak in the competition.

Having won the reverse fixture 3-0 on November 23, they will look to record consecutive league doubles over Jamshedpur FC, a feat previously achieved against East Bengal FC, Hyderabad FC, and NorthEast United FC.

Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have played nine times in the ISL, with the Mariners winning five, the Red Miners triumphing thrice, and one match ending in a draw.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil brought the focus on his team and their processes when asked about the strength of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant squad.“Actually, the most important thing that we need to think about is our team. We need to focus on ourselves,” he said.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina expressed that he will continue to encourage his team to improve regardless of their outcome when probed if they could convert more chances into goals.

“I'm happy with the performance of the team. However, my job is to improve the team in every aspect, in every game,” he said.