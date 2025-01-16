Illumio Appoints Cloud Leader Karl Van Den Bergh As Chief Marketing Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio , the breach containment leader, today announced the appointment of Karl Van den Bergh as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). A proven and marketing executive, Van den Bergh brings over 25 years of leadership experience driving innovation, building market-leading brands, and accelerating cloud growth at global companies.

At Illumio, Van den Bergh will lead global marketing efforts spanning product, brand, and growth marketing. His focus will include increasing awareness of Illumio's breach containment platform, showcasing how Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) helps organizations secure hybrid multi-cloud environments. Van den Bergh aims to solidify the company as indispensable for organizations looking to prevent cyber disasters.

Van den Bergh has extensive experience in building, scaling, and growing cloud businesses across multiple technology companies. Most recently, he served as CMO at Gigamon, where he spearheaded a transformative marketing strategy that positioned the company as a leader in Deep Observability, focused on eliminating security blind spots across the hybrid multi-cloud, driving significant growth and boosting brand recognition. Prior to Gigamon, Van den Bergh was the CMO at DataStax, the real-time AI company, and GM Analytics Cloud at Jaspersoft and then at TIBCO.

“Karl is a world-class business and marketing leader with a deep understanding of how to align strategy and execution to drive market demand,” said Andrew Rubin, co-founder and CEO of Illumio.“As organizations face mounting pressure to maintain resilience in an 'assume breach' world, Karl's cloud expertise will be invaluable in elevating the role Illumio ZTS plays in the hybrid and multi-cloud security landscape. We're thrilled to welcome him to our executive team during this transformative moment for Illumio and the cybersecurity industry.”

“Organizations today are under constant threat, a challenge compounded by the accelerating complexity of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure. Illumio's approach to breach containment is critical to reducing cyber risk and ensuring resilience,” said Karl Van den Bergh, Chief Marketing Officer at Illumio.“I'm excited to join a company with such a compelling mission and proven ability to help organizations protect what matters most. I look forward to amplifying Illumio's story and driving our next phase of growth.”

Illumio, the most comprehensive Zero Trust solution for ransomware and breach containment, protects organizations from cyber disasters and enables operational resilience without complexity. By visualizing traffic flows and automatically setting segmentation policies, the Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation Platform reduces unnecessary lateral movement across the multi-cloud and hybrid infrastructure, protecting critical resources and preventing the spread of cyberattacks.

