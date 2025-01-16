Associa New York Expands Presence In Orange County With Appointment Of Nanci Patrick As Community Director

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa New York is excited to announce its continued growth in the Orange County with the appointment of Nanci Patrick as Community Director. Beginning January 2025, Nanci will oversee a new portfolio of communities, helping to deliver the superior management services that Associa is known for.

“As Associa New York grows in Orange County, I am honored to lead this expansion,” said Nanci Patrick.“I am passionate about creating thriving communities and delivering exceptional service. This opportunity allows me to use my experience to build strong relationships with our clients and make a meaningful impact in the region.”

With over 15 years of experience with Associa , including her time with the company in Virginia and more recently in New York, Nanci brings a deep understanding of community management and an unwavering dedication to client satisfaction. Her expertise and hands-on approach will play a key role in Associa New York's mission to meet the increasing demand for professional, competitive management solutions in Orange County.

“This is an exciting time for Associa New York,” said Dianne Feinstein, Branch President of Associa New York.“Our growth in Orange County reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing innovative, professional solutions to more communities. By expanding our reach, we are empowering associations to achieve their goals and provide exceptional living experiences for their residents.”

As Associa New York continues to expand, the company remains focused on delivering personalized, top-notch community management solutions at competitive rates, ensuring that more associations across New York can benefit from its expertise and resources.

