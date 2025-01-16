Optimumbank To Present At The 2025 Sequire Investor Summit In Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank is proud to announce that it will be presenting at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2025. The 2025 Edition of the Sequire Investor Summit is scheduled for January 21st-23rd, 2025, at Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and once again promises to offer an array of exciting opportunities for funds, companies, and investors.

Puerto Rico is home to many family offices, funds and wealthy investors due to its favorable tax benefits. It is one of the only places in the world that US Citizens can move and pay virtually no federal or state income taxes.

OptimumBank is thrilled to participate in this year's Sequire Investor Summit and looks forward to sharing its knowledge and expertise with attendees. Join us for an exciting and informative event that promises to be a highlight of the year for funds, companies, and investors alike.

“We are proud to present our fast-growing, high performing bank to a group of investors we haven't met before, but expect they will be very interested in investing in.” - Said Moishe Gubin, Chairman of OptimumBank

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank was founded in November 2000 by a group of local Broward County businessmen. They decided to reverse the trend of out of state mega-banks and give the area a true community bank. In the spirit of a“true” community bank, the directors provided local investors, both big and small, a chance to own a piece of the new bank.

The bank focuses on traditional in-person banking with businesses and consumers residing in Florida. Our customers found a bank that isn't charging the exorbitant fees they were experiencing at the larger financial institutions, a bank having unmatched expertise in real estate and commercial lending.

Local banks are becoming rarer across Florida. It's the belief of the investors, directors and employees that a combination of internet and traditional community banking is the“optimum” way to bank.

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and

Optimum Bank Contact

Seth Denison

Managing Director of Corporate and Investor Relations

305-401-4140

...

