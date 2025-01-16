(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Black in Lead-acid Battery 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The carbon black in lead-acid battery market is forecasted to grow by USD 113.4 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing demand from automotive industry, development of efficient battery technologies, and increasing inclusion of renewables in energy mix. This study identifies the increasing adoption of hybrid power systems in telecom towers as one of the prime reasons driving the carbon black in lead-acid battery market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption in UPS systems and manufacturing industry and surging demand from submarine vessel manufacturers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the carbon black in lead-acid battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the carbon black in lead-acid battery market covers the following areas:



Carbon Black In Lead-Acid Battery Market sizing

Carbon Black In Lead-Acid Battery Market forecast Carbon Black In Lead-Acid Battery Market industry analysis

The carbon black in lead-acid battery market is segmented as below:

By Battery Type



Flooded lead-acid battery Valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) battery

By Geographical Landscape



APAC

North America

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading carbon black in lead-acid battery market vendors that include Birla Carbon USA, Cabot, Denka Co., Imerys, IsraZion, Orion Engineered Carbons, SGL Carbon, Shandong Jinkeli Power Sources Technology Co. and Superior Graphite Co.

Also, the carbon black in lead-acid battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Carbon Black In Lead-Acid Battery Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Battery Type segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Battery Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Battery Type

6.3 Flooded lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) battery - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Battery Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market opportunities/restraints

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Competitive Analysis

11.1 Companies profiled

11.2 Market positioning of companies



Birla Carbon USA

Cabot Corp.

Denka Co. Ltd.

Imerys

IsraZion Ltd.

Orion Engineered Carbons

SGL Carbon

Shandong Jinkeli Power Sources Technology Co. Ltd. Superior graphite Co.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900