Quorum Software Appoints Jamie Graves As Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Technology Law Veteran Joins Quorum to Drive Strategy and Growth

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quorum Software , a global leader in software, proudly announces the appointment of Jamie Graves as Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer. Jamie will oversee the company's legal strategy and operations, driving compliance, governance, and strategic growth initiatives.Jamie Graves brings over 25 years of legal experience, including decades leading in-house legal functions at global companies, with deep expertise in software, SaaS, and professional services. His career includes building and scaling legal teams, navigating complex negotiations, and driving growth initiatives aligned with business goals. Previously, he held chief counsel roles at organizations such as Rent Group, NCR Corporation, and Radiant Systems.“Legal strategy plays a vital role in driving business resilience and innovation,” said Paul Langenbahn, CEO of Quorum Software.“Jamie's experience will be instrumental in enhancing the value we deliver to customers and reinforcing Quorum's position as a market leader.”"I am honored to join Quorum at such a dynamic time in its journey as a leader in the energy industry,” said Jamie Graves.“Quorum consistently delivers value to its customers by providing innovative solutions that address complex operational challenges. My goal is to further this mission by aligning our legal strategies with business objectives and enabling our teams to innovate and ensure agility in a competitive industry.”Jamie's leadership marks a key milestone in Quorum's journey to redefine the energy industry through innovation and operational excellence. By driving strategic initiatives and empowering clients to navigate a rapidly evolving landscape, Jamie's expertise will help Quorum continue to set the standard for value creation and industry leadership.About Quorum SoftwareQuorum Software is a leading provider of energy software worldwide, serving more than 1,500 customers across the entire energy value chain in 50 countries. Quorum's solutions power growth and profitability for energy businesses by connecting people, workflows, and systems with decision-ready data. Twenty-five years ago, we delivered the industry's first software for gas plant accountants, and today our solutions streamline business operations with industry forward data standards and integrations. The global energy industry trusts Quorum's experts and applications to successfully navigate the energy transition while delivering value today and into the future. For more information, visit quorumsoftware.

