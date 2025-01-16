Cristiano Ronaldo Monument Unveiling By Sculptor Sergio Furnari

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The monument is mounted on a truck to go on a world tour after this event celebration. The larger-than-life statue captures in one of his most iconic poses, exuding the strength, determination, and grace that have defined his career.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, Furnari's sculpture aims to immortalize the essence of Ronaldo not just as a sportsman but as a cultural icon who has inspired billions around the globe. "Creativity is an art and a sacrifice. You have to be able to put yourself in a position to completely spend yourself emotionally and financially," says Furnari. "No matter how much talent you may have, if you don't give everything you won't get anything. I have spent millions of dollars, over thousands of hours of work, and an immense amount of discipline in which I can't calculate." He continues, "Cristiano Ronaldo is more than just a football player; he is a symbol of perseverance, excellence, and global unity that inspired me on the creation of this masterpiece."

The unveiling will be accompanied by a grand celebration birthday party and guest appearances from notable figures in the sports and entertainment industries. Fans and visitors from around the world are expected to gather in Times Square to witness this historic event.



"Over the years, everybody feels like the Ballon D'Or and the Golden Boot awards have lost credibility." he says. "I'm here to announce the football monument award . This means that every year the best player in the world will get a colosoul four-meter stainless steel monument to be preserved for the next generation to come."



Furnari's goal is to spread as much love and unity through this art piece, his dream is to tour around hospitals for sick children and inspire them. Furnari found inspiration within the project to expand its impactors, aspiring to connect with charities and those in need as a way to give back. "I strongly believe that with the right training and mental preparation Ronaldo could win the World Cup in 2026," he says. "The whole continent will be waiting and cheering for you."

"All influencers, YouTubers, fans, etc. are all welcome to join our celebration!"

"PS...I love, adore, and respect Messi and obviously is one of the greatest as well. 4-5 million people celebrated in Buenos Aires after winning the world cup. What if we could get a world Guinness record celebration of over one billion people celebrating at the same time at 11:11am (NYC time) :). If we unite, we will make it happen! Hey... Messi you could be a part of the celebration too!!! Don't worry we won't tell no one. :D"

