is a comprehensive guide that demystifies the voiceover industry, offering step-by-step instructions for those ready to turn their passion into a career

Students will also learn about the essential equipment needed for the job and how to create a professional-quality recording space.

Beyond that, the course covers foundational voice acting skills and techniques to deliver performances that stand out.

Finally, the element that sets this course apart from anything else available,

takes students step by step through the process of beginning their career teaching everything from creating a demo reel and seeking out opportunities to finding representation and building your portfolio.

Voice University

also offers expert Insights from Industry Leaders

with exclusive interviews with VO professionals including top-tier actors, a voice manager and a voiceover agent.

Empowering the Next Generation of Voice Actors

With well over a billion video views on his social media posts, Pete Gustin is extremely well known for overcoming challenges and inspiring millions of people to go for their dreams.

Thousands of people have asked Gustin how to get into voice acting and now he's finally given the answer. "In order to really explain how to get into voice acting, I wanted to take the time to put something both comprehensive and useful

out," says Pete Gustin, creator of .

About Pete Gustin



Pete Gustin is an award-winning voice actor whose work spans countless high-profile projects across various media. With years of experience and a deep passion for helping others succeed, Pete brings unmatched expertise and enthusiasm to this new educational platform.

Pete's voice over work can be seen and heard at PeteGustin

and his inspirational Blind Surfer social media can be seen at



