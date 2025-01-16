Primech AI Enhances HYTRON With NVIDIA Technology Components To Boost Robotics Performance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. (“Primech AI”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), today announced the integration of advanced NVIDIA in its latest HYTRON bathroom cleaning robot. This enhancement underlines Primech AI's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge to refine and advance its robotic solutions.

The new HYTRON model incorporates the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Super , a state-of-the-art System-on-Module (SoM) designed for robust edge AI and robotics applications. Known for its compact size and powerful AI capabilities, the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Super facilitates high-energy efficiency and superior AI processing at the edge, empowering HYTRON to deliver enhanced performance and reliability in autonomous toilet cleaning.

Alongside NVIDIA's hardware, HYTRON utilizes a suite of NVIDIA software technologies, including:

● CUDA : This parallel computing platform and programming model enables HYTRON to utilize NVIDIA GPUs for complex computations, dramatically enhancing processing speed and efficiency. ● CuDNN : The CUDA Deep Neural Network library accelerates deep learning neural networks, allowing HYTRON to benefit from advanced AI algorithms that improve decision-making and operational effectiveness. ● TensorRT : This SDK optimizes neural networks for deployment on NVIDIA GPUs, boosting HYTRON's inference capabilities, reducing latency, and enhancing overall responsiveness. ● NVIDIA Driver : Ensures seamless communication between the operating system and the GPU, enabling robust performance across all tasks.



“By integrating NVIDIA's advanced technology into our HYTRON robot, we are setting a new standard for robotic cleaning performance and efficiency,” said Charles Ng, Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI.“NVIDIA's technology enables us to achieve remarkable efficiency and precision, further distinguishing our HYTRON robots in the market.”

With the integration of NVIDIA technology, Primech AI is poised to expand its market presence and continue its mission of revolutionizing the cleaning industry through technological innovation. The enhanced HYTRON model promises to deliver unmatched cleaning efficiency and quality, making it a pivotal solution for various commercial and industrial environments seeking reliable and autonomous cleaning solutions.

About Primech Holdings Limited



Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit .

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit .

