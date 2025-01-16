CPA And Blue J Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver Advanced Research Capabilities For Tax Practitioners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Generative AI-based solution helps firms increase efficiency and provide enhanced client value and insights

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPA announced today that it has formed a partnership with Blue J

to connect firms of all sizes to Blue J's best-in-class generative AI-powered tax research solution that's designed to streamline a firm's research processes and support them in delivering deeper, more actionable insights to clients.

Tax practitioners today face significant challenges with tax research, including navigating complex regulations, ensuring accuracy and managing time-consuming processes. Blue J, which was built by tax experts for tax experts, leverages an extensive U.S. tax content library and advanced large language models to instantly deliver firms with trusted, verifiable tax answers and draft high-quality client communications.

"This partnership with CPA marks a significant milestone in our mission of making tax law more understandable for all practitioners, so they can deliver exceptional outcomes for clients," said Benjamin Alarie, CEO, Blue J. By combining our AI-driven solution with CPA's expertise around the accounting and finance professions, we are making accurate, efficient tax research more accessible than ever before."

"GenAI has more potential than perhaps any technology since the cloud to transform and enhance firm productivity and client service value," said Erik Asgeirsson, president and CEO, CPA. "However, AI is still a nascent category and accounting professionals are focused on identifying viable use cases and building trust in the technology. We believe leveraging Blue J's tax research capabilities for compliance work can help free up time that will enable practitioners to further shift toward deepening their trusted advisor relationships and unlocking new opportunities for firm evolution and growth."

Firm adoption

More than 1,000 firms have adopted Blue J to support their tax research efforts and usage continues to grow in tandem-by the end of Nov. 2024, Blue J was answering more than 100,000 tax research questions from users in the previous 30 days.

Michael Radtke, a partner at Chortek, a mid-size firm in Wisconsin with a staff of 75, said his firm shifted from traditional research tools to Blue J because the solution offers a higher-value, more user-friendly experience that enabled his staff to serve their clients at an even higher standard. "In today's competitive landscape, it's important to stay up to date on the latest technologies as they develop. With Blue J, we can now enable our staff to deliver better results, faster, for our clients," said Radtke.

Leslie Hatridge of Hatridge Tax & Accounting, a boutique tax prep firm based in Colorado, said that Blue J is one of the best investments she's made in her business. As a one-person company, she feels the biggest thing she's lacking is a team to bounce things off. "Research takes a lot of time, and I'm obsessive about making sure things are done right," noted Hatridge. "Now I feel like I have the 'team' backup I have been missing and can't believe the excellent quality of the research responses Blue J provides me."

Key features and benefits of the Blue J platform include:





Research expertly. Accomplish hours of research in seconds and arrive at meaningful insights faster than ever before. Blue J accelerates your research, so you can quickly deliver the right answers to clients.

Grow your expertise. Practitioners can deepen their tax expertise by leveraging a curated database of trusted tax content, accessible directly through the application. A comprehensive list of sources, highlighting relevant passages, is provided at every stage of research. Draft instantly. With the touch of a button, high-quality emails and memos can be created in seconds for faster client communications.

Blue J will be offered to firms through CPA's Preferred Partner Program, which supports CPA firms in expanding and elevating their advisory services through best-in-class technology solutions. Through this program, CPA will also provide practice development and training to help firms optimize the use of this technology.

To learn about how tax practitioners can harness Blue J's advanced tax research capabilities to create efficiencies and deliver more client value, register for CPA's upcoming product webinar, "Tax season prep: Get better tax answers with AI tax research tools ," Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. ET.

To learn more about Blue J, visit cpa/TaxAI .

About CPA

CPA brings innovative solutions to the accounting profession, either in partnership with leading providers or directly through its own development. The company has established itself as a thought leader on emerging technologies and as the trusted business advisor to practitioners in the United States, with a growing global focus. The company's core mission is to drive the transformation of practice areas, advance the technology ecosystem for the profession, and lead technology research and innovation efforts for practitioners. A subsidiary of the American Institute of CPAs, the company is also part of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the world's most influential organization representing the profession. For more information, visit CPA .

About Blue J

Founded in 2015, Blue J is the leading generative AI solution for tax research. Trusted by firms of all sizes, Blue J delivers fast, verifiable answers to complex tax questions, empowering professionals to provide exceptional client service. With its conversational interface and curated library of authoritative sources, Blue J is transforming how tax experts work.

SOURCE CPA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED