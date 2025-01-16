Rellevate Announces Strategic Partnership With Republic Bank & Trust Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rellevate partners with Republic for Enhanced Digital Solutions

- Stewart A. Stockdale, , CEO and Co-Founder of RellevateSTAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rellevate , Inc., Rellevate, Inc., a leading fintech company leveraging advanced to deliver innovative digital banking services, including streamlined disbursements, secure payment platforms, and comprehensive employer services, today announced a strategic partnership with Republic Bank & Trust Company (“Republic”). This collaboration reinforces Rellevate's commitment to delivering innovative payment services including its robust disbursement solutions.“We are thrilled to welcome Republic Bank & Trust Company.” said Stewart A. Stockdale, CEO and Co-Founder of Rellevate.“Republic Bank's commitment to financial innovation aligns perfectly with Rellevate's mission to empower individuals and organizations with flexible digital banking and payments services that allows them to access, use, and move their money- anytime."About Rellevate, Inc., ( )Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Banking - disbursements, payments and employer services. Rellevate's proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive.With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.About Republic Bank & Trust CompanyRepublic Bancorp, Inc. (the“Company”) is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the“Bank”). The Bank currently has 42 full-service banking centers throughout five states: 28 banking centers in 8 Kentucky communities – Covington, Crestview Hills, Florence, Georgetown, Lexington, Louisville, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville; three banking centers in southern Indiana – Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany; seven banking centers in six Florida communities (Tampa MSA) – Largo, New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace; two banking centers in two Tennessee communities (Nashville MSA) – Cool Springs and Green Hills; and two banking centers in two Ohio communities (Cincinnati MSA) – Norwood and West Chester. The Bank offers internet banking at . The Company has approximately $6.0 billion in assets and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The Company's Class A Common Stock is listed under the symbol“RBCAA” on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

