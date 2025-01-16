Propionic Acid Market To Achieve USD 1,494.59 Million By 2032, Expanding At A 3.4% CAGR From 20242032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Propionic Acid Market

The growing intake of processed and packaged food spectrum is driving the demand.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Propionic Acid MarketOur propionic acid market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the propionic acid market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 3.4%, the market was valued at USD 1,110.07 million in 2023. It is ready to grow to USD 1,494.59 million by 2032.Market Introduction:Propionic acid is an organic acid that surfaces as a colorless, oily liquid and exudes a rancid odor. While the chemical is compatible with water, appending salt to the solution separates propionic acid from the solvent. These tangible attributes render propionic acid an organic acid with transitional attributes between compact organic acid and extensive fatty acids.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Propionic acid is also a short-chain fatty acid (SCFA). Compounds categorized as SCFAs involve acetic acid and butyric acid, which are carboxylic acids of a minimum of two carbons and up to six carbons long. The growing focus on extending the shelf life of food commodities to lessen food dissipation and realize consumer anticipation of fresh and durable commodities is pushing the propionic acid market demand.Top Companies:Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:.BASF SE.Celanese Corporation.Daicel Corporation.Dow.Eastman Chemical Company.Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd..KANTO KAGAKU..Merck KGaA.OQ Chemicals GmbH.Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd..Perstorp.SONTARA ORGANORequest for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Market Drivers and Opportunities:Rise in Demand for Personal Care Commodities: The surge in demand for personal care commodities and cosmetics, particularly in surfacing nations, is pushing the requirement for propionic acid as it is utilized as a solvent and stabilizing agent in aroma and other expressions. Additionally, progressions in fermentation technology and the usage of renewable biomass in the making of propionic acid are pushing for more productive and legitimate manufacturing procedures, boosting the demand for propionic acid market growth.Growing Usage in Pharmaceutical Sector: Propionic acid is growingly utilized in the pharmaceutical sector, especially as a preservative in medicines and personal care commodities. For instance, as per CMS, in 2022, US National Health Expenditure escalated by 4.1% to get through USD 4.5 trillion or USD 13493 per person, showcasing 17.3% of the US GDP.Utilization in Manufacturing of Natural and Synthetic Rubber: Propionic acid is growingly utilized as a coagulant in the making of natural and synthetic rubber. Thus, it is important for manufacturing commodities utilized in automotive and consumer commodities sectors, such as automotive tires, gaskets, and several rubber-dependent constituents.Segmental Analysis:.The propionic acid market segmentation is based on application and region..By application analysis, the animal feed segment held the largest market share. This is due to the extensive usage of it being a preservative to prohibit mold and bacterial growth in livestock feed.Inquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Regional Overview:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the propionic acid market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the elevated demand for propionic acid covering manifold industries, especially in food preservation, animal feed, and agriculture. The strong development of the food and beverage sector in the region is propelled by the disbursement of consumers, and risen intake of processed and convenience food has notably ignited the requirement for propionic acid as a preservative.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The region's elevated demand for processed food due to speedy urbanization and growing population, which pushes the need for productive preservatives, fuels the regional market expansion.FAQs:How much is the propionic acid market?The market size was valued at USD 1,110.07 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 1,494.59 million by 2032.What are the quantitative units of the propionic acid market?The quantitative units of the market are revenue in USD million, kilotons, and CAGR from 2024 to 2032.Based on application, which segment accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period?The animal feed segment accounted for the largest market share during 2024 to 2032.What is the growth rate of the market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.Browse More Research Reports:Popcorn Container Market:Board Insulation Market:Blasting Automation Services Market:Building and Construction Sheets Market:Elastomer Gel in Personal Care Market:Over-The-Top Devices and Services Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

