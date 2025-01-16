Carerev Expands Executive Team With Larry Adams As Chief Nurse Executive

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Newly expanded executive team, including Stephen Montalto as SVP of Finance, is focused on accelerating growth of on-demand workforce across the country

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

CareRev , the on-demand workforce purpose-built for acute care, today announced the appointment of Larry Adams as Chief Nurse Executive and SVP of Strategy, and Stephen Montalto as SVP of Finance. With an expanded leadership team, CareRev will continue building AI-enabled for hospitals and systems to build and retain a motivated workforce while ensuring quality care and optimizing costs.

"I am thrilled to have Larry and Stephen joining the CareRev team. Larry's deep expertise stemming from his 28 years as a nurse will be instrumental in providing clients with long-term solutions to engage and retain nurse staff," said Brandon Atkinson, CEO of CareRev. "And, with Stephen's experience helping healthcare and on-demand workforce startups scale, we will continue to support hospitals in providing quality patient care through a unified, flexible talent pool."

Larry Adams joins CareRev following two years at ShiftMed, where he was responsible for ShiftMed's growth with acute health systems. Adams will drive innovation to support the unique needs of health system clients and cultivate the community of healthcare professionals using CareRev's platform. Adams also served as Division Vice President of Crisis Staffing and Labor Disruption at AMN Healthcare. Additionally, Adams spent several years as a Program Director at the South Carolina Hospital Association following 20 years as a nurse at McLeod Health, a 950-bed non-profit health system in South Carolina.

"As a nurse, I recognized that traditional approaches to workforce management are no longer effective," said Adams. "Nurses crave flexibility in their schedules, and hospitals need a resilient yet adaptable workforce that can flex to patient volume. At CareRev, we are working with hospitals to build a holistic workforce strategy that ensures patient demand is met and labor costs are controlled."

Stephen Montalto, former VP, Head of Finance at Angle Health, will offer critical expertise to strengthen CareRev's financial strategy. Montalto joins CareRev with over 12 years of experience working at leading technology companies and financial service firms. Prior to his role at Angle Health, Montalto served as Head of Finance at Bluecrew, an on-demand technology platform for flexible W-2 work in the light industrial and hospitality industries. He will play an essential role in driving business objectives to enable the company to remain committed to addressing client needs and empowering nurses through a new era of flexible workforce management.

About CareRev

CareRev is the on-demand workforce platform purpose built for acute care. CareRev improves healthcare professional well-being and reduces costs for hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide by providing easy access to a flexible workforce. More than 40,000 (and growing) highly-qualified healthcare professionals use the CareRev app to set their own schedule, earn more and live life on their own terms. Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn .

