NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIYADH, Saudia Arabia, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release,“KFSH&RC Celebrates 25 Scientists Named in Stanford's Top 2% Most-Cited Researchers Worldwide” issued January 16, 2025, over GlobeNewswire.

