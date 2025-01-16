GSI Technology To Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Results On January 30, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, (Nasdaq: GSIT) , developer of the Gemini ® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for AI and high-performance parallel computing (HPPC) and a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for networking, telecommunications and military markets, will announce results for its fiscal third quarter 2025 ended December 31, 2024 after the close on Thursday, January 30, 2025. Management will also conduct a call to review the Company's third quarter financial results and its current outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-407-3982 in the U.S. or 1-201-493-6780 for international approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 13751185. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at .

A replay will be available from January 30, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through February 6, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing toll free for the U.S. 1-844-512-2921 or international 1-412-317-6671 and entering pin number 13751185. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company's investor relations website under the Events and Presentations tab.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

GSI Technology is at the forefront of the AI revolution with our groundbreaking APU technology, designed for unparalleled efficiency in billion-item database searches and high-performance computing. GSI's innovations, Gemini-I® and Gemini-II®, offer scalable, low-power, high-capacity computing solutions that redefine edge computing capabilities. GSI Technology is not just advancing technology; we're shaping a smarter, faster, and more efficient future.

