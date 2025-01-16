European Wax Center Named #1 Franchise In Category In 2025 Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

European Wax Center (NASDAQ: EWCZ ), the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, has been recognized in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® as the #1 franchise in the waxing category for the fourth year in a row.

As the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2025 Franchise 500® list ranks European Wax Center as #62 out of 500 and the #1 franchise in the waxing category for its outstanding performance in unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. To view European Wax Center in the full ranking, visit .

"The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of," says Jason Feifer, Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success."

As the largest provider of waxing services in the United States, European Wax Center offers a full suite of waxing services in more than 1,000 locations nationwide. In addition to waxing, the "Experts in Smooth" recently added Eyebrow Tint to its service portfolio and laser hair removal in specific markets.

"To be recognized for the fourth consecutive year in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List as the #1 waxing franchise is an honor for all of us at European Wax Center," said Chris Morris, Chief Executive Officer of European Wax Center. "Our one-of-a-kind business model is well-positioned to maximize opportunities in 2025 and we look forward to continue driving value for our franchisees, shareholders, and associates."

In Entrepreneur's ongoing effort to better understand and assess the ever-evolving franchise marketplace, the company's 46-year-old ranking formula is also adapting. The editorial team investigates and evaluates several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial health and stability. Each franchise is assigned a cumulative score based on an analysis of over 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores comprise the Franchise 500® in ranked order.



Over 46 years, the Franchise 500® has established itself as a leading competitive benchmark for franchisors and a key research resource for prospective franchisees. European Wax Center's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To learn more about opening a European Wax Center franchise, please visit .

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ ) is the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which now includes more than 1,000 centers in 45 states, generated sales of $955 million in fiscal 2023. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: .

CONTACT: Shannon Powell, Zeno Group, [email protected] , 312-752-6851

SOURCE European Wax Center

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED