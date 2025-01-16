Amplify Etfs Achieves Landmark $10 Billion In Assets Under Management

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of innovative exchange-traded funds, proudly announces a significant milestone in its eight-year journey: surpassing $10 billion in assets under management. The achievement positions Amplify ETFs among the top 30 sponsors by revenue, as reported by VettaFi.1

“Surpassing $10 billion in assets under management is an inspiring milestone for our organization,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs.“We're grateful for the trust and confidence investors, advisors and partners place in our innovative strategies. It fuels our ambition to continue pushing boundaries and delivering ETFs that resonate with today's investors.”

Amplify ETFs' largest fund, the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO), generated strong flows in 2024, followed by the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) and Amplify High Income ETF (YYY). Additionally, many of Amplify ETFs' strategies benefited from strong market performance over the calendar year.

In 2024, Amplify ETFs launched five new ETFs across its income, thematic and core categories, reflecting its dedication to addressing diverse investor needs. These strategies include:

Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF (AIVC)

Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Target High Income ETF (TLTP)

Amplify Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (SMAP)

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (QDVO)

Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (THNR)

New and expanded collaborations with industry leaders such as Bloomberg Index Services Limited, Curi RMB Capital, Samsung Asset Management, VettaFi and Capital Wealth Planning powered these launches. These relationships underscore Amplify ETFs' ability to combine industry expertise with innovative thinking to create relevant, timely investment solutions.

Driven by its talented and growing team, the firm expanded its workforce by 33%, welcoming key additions including Robin Tardy, National Sales Manager, who has strengthened Amplify ETFs' distribution capabilities and client engagement and Joseph Han, Head of Asia Business Development, who has advanced Amplify ETFs' presence in Asian markets.

“The growth we've achieved wouldn't be possible without the incredible dedication of our team and the strength of our partnerships,” said William Belden, President of Amplify ETFs.“This milestone is a collective achievement, and we're enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead.”

Amplify ETFs also earned recognition last year with numerous award nominations from industry publications including With Intelligence and ultimately winning the Digital Assets ETF of the Year award for the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) from With Intelligence for the second consecutive year.

Amplify ETFs remains focused on refining its product offerings and exploring new opportunities to deliver value to investors. Amplify ETFs is committed to innovation, collaboration and impact-driven solutions.

To learn more about Amplify ETFs, visit: .com .

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $10 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 01/08/2025). Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs.