(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report presents a detailed qualitative as well as quantitative analysis of thermoplastics within the injection molding market. The market estimates and forecasts are prepared based on the revenue generated from plastics sales to the injection molding industry. In addition, qualitative analyses of the market scenario for injection molding companies are also provided where necessary for clarity.
The global market for plastic injection molding was valued at $191 billion in 2023. The market is estimated to grow from $192.7 billion in 2024 to $235.7 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2024 to 2029.
The global plastic injection molding industry has become an essential element in modern manufacturing and finds broad applications across a diverse set of industries. The versatility of this process has enabled widespread applications across packaging, automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, medical devices and other industries. The technology is widely popular due to its ability to create intricate parts with high precision.
Key market drivers for the injection molding market include the significant contributions from developing countries, which are emerging as key growth contributors. Additionally, the growing adoption of circularity and sustainability practices is reshaping the industry's dynamics. The increasing preference for lightweight materials across key end-user industries is further fueling market demand. Lastly, technological advancements in the injection molding process continue to drive innovation and efficiency, enhancing the sector's overall growth potential.
In addition, the versatility and flexibility of plastics have further heightened the demand in the plastic injection molding market. Thermoplastics are suitable injection molding resins, as they can be conveniently molded and softened on getting heated. They also harden to their original strength after cooling. Due to their molecular composition, these resins can be easily softened multiple times upon exposure to heat, thus making them recyclable and reusable.
Like other industries, the plastic injection molding industry is also constantly evolving and driven by technological advancements, environmental concerns and changing consumer preferences. The industry is also undergoing a significant transition towards sustainable practices to reduce the ecological impact of the process. The adoption of bioplastics and biodegradable plastics is also expected to expand in the near future, led by growing concerns about plastic pollution and its associated health risks.
A major surge in demand from key end-user industries such as packaging, transportation, medical devices and construction has played a key role in driving the overall demand for plastic injection molding. The ability of injection molding to develop both standard and custom-made parts with high precision in lesser lead time has enabled its widespread application across these industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Market Definition Background Process Key Factors Impacting the Injection Molding Process Benefits of Injection Molding Over Other Manufacturing Techniques Porter's Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Raw Materials and Equipment Suppliers Injection Molders Distribution and Warehousing OEMs and End Users PESTLE Analysis SWOT Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Dynamics Snapshot Market Drivers Developing Countries Acting as Key Growth Contributors Growing Adoption of Circularity and Sustainability in Injection Molding The Popularizing Trend of Lightweight Across Key End-User Industries Technological Advancements in the Injection Molding Process Market Challenges Environmental Concerns Associated with Plastic Injection Molding Global Supply Chain Disruptions and Geopolitical Tensions Lack of Skilled Labor Market Restraints Challenges in the Plastic Injection Molding Process Market Opportunities Growing Prevalence of Custom Sustainable Injection Molding
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
An Overview of the Current Innovations in Plastic Injection Molding Technology Key Innovations in Injection Molding Technology Process Integration with 3D Printing Injection Molding With Post-Consumer Resins (PCR) Micro Injection Molding Injection Molding Plastic Solar Cells Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) Innovative Plastic from Recycled Ocean Waste
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
Segmental Breakdown Market Analysis by Type Polypropylene (PP) Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Polyethylene (PE) Others Market Breakdown by End User Packaging Construction Medical Devices Transportation Others Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Asia-Pacific (APAC) North America Europe Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
Top Players Latest Strategic Developments
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Plastic Injection Molding Market: ESG Perspective
Significance of ESG Goals in the Global Plastic Injection Molding Market Key ESG Issues in the Market ESG Ratings and Metrics ESG Practices in the Market Current Status of ESG in the Global Plastic Injection Molding Market Conclusion
Chapter 8 Appendix
