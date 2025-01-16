Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injection Molding Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for plastic injection molding was valued at $191 billion in 2023. The market is estimated to grow from $192.7 billion in 2024 to $235.7 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2024 to 2029.

The global plastic injection molding industry has become an essential element in modern manufacturing and finds broad applications across a diverse set of industries. The versatility of this process has enabled widespread applications across packaging, automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, medical devices and other industries. The technology is widely popular due to its ability to create intricate parts with high precision.

Key market drivers for the injection molding market include the significant contributions from developing countries, which are emerging as key growth contributors. Additionally, the growing adoption of circularity and sustainability practices is reshaping the industry's dynamics. The increasing preference for lightweight materials across key end-user industries is further fueling market demand. Lastly, technological advancements in the injection molding process continue to drive innovation and efficiency, enhancing the sector's overall growth potential.

In addition, the versatility and flexibility of plastics have further heightened the demand in the plastic injection molding market. Thermoplastics are suitable injection molding resins, as they can be conveniently molded and softened on getting heated. They also harden to their original strength after cooling. Due to their molecular composition, these resins can be easily softened multiple times upon exposure to heat, thus making them recyclable and reusable.

Like other industries, the plastic injection molding industry is also constantly evolving and driven by technological advancements, environmental concerns and changing consumer preferences. The industry is also undergoing a significant transition towards sustainable practices to reduce the ecological impact of the process. The adoption of bioplastics and biodegradable plastics is also expected to expand in the near future, led by growing concerns about plastic pollution and its associated health risks.

A major surge in demand from key end-user industries such as packaging, transportation, medical devices and construction has played a key role in driving the overall demand for plastic injection molding. The ability of injection molding to develop both standard and custom-made parts with high precision in lesser lead time has enabled its widespread application across these industries.

The report includes:



Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis based on polymer type, end-user and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technology trends, regulations, and future prospects for the major types of thermoplastic resins used to produce molded products

Review of the industry supply chain, using the Porter's Five Forces model, PESTLE and SWOT analyses to analyze the prevailing micro- and macro environmental factors

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices

A look at recent patents

An analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, alliances, M&A activity and venture funding outlook Profiles of the major global players, including BASF SE, SABIC, Exxon Mobil Corp., LG Chem and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Injection MoldingCompany Profiles



BASF SE

Berry Global Inc.

Daewon

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Lg Chem

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Moldblade

Nolato Ab

Rosti Group Ab

Rutland Plastics

Sabic

Sulbras

Seaskymedical The Rodon Group

Key Attributes:

