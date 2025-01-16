Erdogan warns Turkey has power to "crush" all terrorist groups in Syria

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Turkey has the power to "crush" all groups in Syria, including and Kurdish militants, while urging all countries to "remove their hands" from Syrian affairs. He stated that Turkey, in cooperation with Syrian allies, would quickly defeat groups such as ISIS and the Kurdish YPG (People's Protection Units) and other terrorist organizations. Erdogan also called on Israel to halt its "hostile actions" against Syria, warning that if foreign forces, starting with Israel, did not cease their on Syrian territory, it would have consequences for everyone involved.



Turkey has consistently pushed for the dismantling of the YPG militia, which plays a central role in the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Ankara regards the YPG as a terrorist group. Erdogan emphasized that the new Syrian government should be allowed to handle the YPG issue but threatened to launch a cross-border operation against them in northeastern Syria if Turkey's demands were not met. In his speech to parliament, Erdogan referred to the YPG as Syria's greatest problem, declaring that the group’s end was inevitable unless they disarmed.

MENAFN16012025000045015687ID1109097385