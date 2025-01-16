Erdogan warns Turkey has power to "crush" all terrorist groups in Syria
Date
1/16/2025 7:11:18 AM
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Turkey has the power to "crush" all terrorist groups in Syria, including ISIS and Kurdish militants, while urging all countries to "remove their hands" from Syrian affairs. He stated that Turkey, in cooperation with Syrian allies, would quickly defeat groups such as ISIS and the Kurdish YPG (People's Protection Units) and other terrorist organizations. Erdogan also called on Israel to halt its "hostile actions" against Syria, warning that if foreign forces, starting with Israel, did not cease their attacks on Syrian territory, it would have consequences for everyone involved.
Turkey has consistently pushed for the dismantling of the YPG militia, which plays a central role in the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Ankara regards the YPG as a terrorist group. Erdogan emphasized that the new Syrian government should be allowed to handle the YPG issue but threatened to launch a cross-border operation against them in northeastern Syria if Turkey's demands were not met. In his speech to parliament, Erdogan referred to the YPG as Syria's greatest problem, declaring that the group’s end was inevitable unless they disarmed.
MENAFN16012025000045015687ID1109097385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.