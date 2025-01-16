Eos Energy Achieves Full-Year 2024 Revised Revenue Guidance And Provides 2025 Revenue Outlook Of At Least 10X Full-Year 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDISON, N.J., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Enterprises, (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos” or the“Company”), America's leading innovator in designing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based long duration energy storage (LDES) systems sourced and manufactured in the United States, today announced preliminary revenue results for the full-year ended December 31, 2024, and revenue outlook for 2025. The Company expects to achieve its revised $15 million revenue guidance for the full-year 2024 driven by increased customer deliveries during the fourth quarter. This result was primarily driven by the Company stabilizing the prior supply chain bottleneck associated with the new Z3 Inline Energy Cube deliveries. The improvement in deliveries comes from enhanced performance by an existing supplier along with additional new supplier capacity. Looking ahead, Eos expects to achieve 2025 revenue between $150 million and $190 million in line with the Company's December 2023 Strategic Outlook. The full-year revenue growth is expected to be driven by increased production volume on the Company's first state-of-the-art manufacturing line along with the continued strengthening of its overall supply chain. Over the past six months, the Company has been ramping up its manufacturing line while strategically laying a solid foundation for future growth by securing critical financing and adding to its customer orders backlog. “We ended 2024 strong. We successfully navigated a specific supply-chain bottleneck experienced during the third quarter,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Eos Chief Executive Officer.“Our operations team continues to diversify our supply chain while ramping up our state-of-the-art manufacturing line to full scale production. We anticipate at least 10x top-line growth in 2025 as we position Eos to be the preeminent American-made supplier of long duration energy storage systems.” To accelerate opportunity pipeline conversion into orders backlog, Eos successfully launched a comprehensive insurance program with Ariel Green, a division of Ariel Re, to enhance the Company's technology bankability. These products include investment tax credit (ITC) and ITC claw back protections, along with contractual warranty and performance guarantee backstop coverage. These customer-focused solutions, combined with extensive third-party validations and a stronger Company balance sheet, provide enhanced risk mitigation and greater operational and economic certainty. “We continue to increase energy storage system operating hours in the field and our recent financing provides customers with the security of a stronger Company balance sheet. At the same time, we are also offering our customers and their financing partners additional assurance by providing this comprehensive optional suite of products,” said Nathan Kroeker, Eos Chief Financial Officer.“This ensures that our customers have a proven product built for long-term operational reliability and added confidence in their economic returns.” Additionally, the Company is on track to achieve the next Cerberus milestones on January 31, 2025, to unlock the next round of funding. Eos will provide further commentary on its fourth quarter performance in connection with the release of its full-year and fourth quarter 2024 financial results in March with conference call timing and details to follow. 27 th Annual Needham Growth Conference As previously announced, Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo and Chief Financial Officer Nathan Kroeker of Eos will be presenting at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference this morning, Thursday, January 16th at 8:45 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the session will be available on the“Investor Relations” page of the Company's website at Eos Website or by using the following link Needham Webcast . The session replay will be available via webcast through Eos' investor relations website following the live event and can be accessed by visiting Eos Events and Presentations. About Eos Energy Enterprises Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough ZnythTM aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. It is safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable, manufactured in the U.S., and the core of our innovative systems that today provides utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3 to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

