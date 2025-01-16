MAG Announces Retirement Of Michael Curlook

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or“MAG Silver” or“Company”) announces the retirement of Michael Curlook after twelve years of outstanding service to the Company.

Michael has been an integral part of MAG's Investor Relations team, playing a pivotal role in shaping the Company's communications strategy and fostering strong relationships with investors and stakeholders. During his extensive tenure, Michael played a key role in transitioning the Company's messaging from its early-stage exploration focus through development milestones and into its current phase of operations. His ability to adapt communication strategies to align with MAG's growth trajectory has been instrumental in building trust and credibility with the market. Michael's commitment, expertise, and passion have contributed significantly to MAG's success.

While Michael has recently been focused on his health and continues to respond well to ongoing therapy, he and MAG's leadership team mutually agreed that stepping back would allow him to prioritize his recovery fully.

"Michael's impact on MAG Silver cannot be overstated. His strategic insight, tireless advocacy for the Company, and dedication have left a lasting legacy. We wish Michael continued strength in his health journey and wish him all the very best in his retirement," said George Paspalas, President and CEO of MAG Silver.

MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian mining and exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. MAG is a top-tier primary silver mining company through its (44%) joint venture interest in the 4,000 tonnes per day Juanicipio Mine, operated by Fresnillo plc (56%). The mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where in addition to mining and processing operations, an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets. MAG is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the 100% earn-in Deer Trail Project in Utah and the 100% owned Larder Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.

