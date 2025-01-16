Onewater Marine Inc. Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BUFORD, Georgia, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine (NASDAQ: ONEW) (the“Company” or“OneWater”) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2025 results on Thursday, January 30th, 2025, before the opens. Following the release, the Company's management team will host a call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

To access via phone, participants can use the dial in below:

Event: OneWater Marine Inc. Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, January 30th, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: (+1) 646 564 2877 or (+1) 800 549 8228 (North America Toll Free)

OneWater Marine will offer a live webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, at where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay will also be available through February 6th, 2025 by dialing (+1) 646 517 3975 (US), (+1) 289 819 1325 (Canada), or (+1) 888 660 6264 (North America Toll Free), and entering access code 94147 #.

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium marine retailers in the United States. OneWater operates a total of 96 retail locations, 10 distribution centers / warehouses and multiple online marketplaces in 19 different states, several of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, finance and insurance products, parts and accessories, maintenance, repair and other services.

Investor or Media Contact:

Jack Ezzell

Chief Financial Officer

