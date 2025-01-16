Anisa Crespo And Natosha Navarro Bring Million-Dollar Strategies To Legacy Makers TV

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anisa Crespo and Natosha Navarro, co-founders of the Million Dollar Mom Society, will appear on Legacy Makers TV to share their proven strategies for helping mothers build thriving businesses without sacrificing family balance.The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies.Known for redefining entrepreneurship for women, this episode provides insights into turning passion into profit.The Million Dollar Mom Society has grown to over 11,000 members in just six months, empowering women to scale their businesses with premium offers. Anisa and Natosha's coaching programs guide moms to shift from low-ticket to high-ticket offers, creating six-figure incomes while embracing a sustainable work-life balance.“Our mission is to help women realize their full potential and build businesses that align with their values,” shares Natosha.Their episode also explores how they inspire collaboration over competition, helping moms create lasting legacies through entrepreneurship.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

Anisa Crespo and Natosha Navarro

Legacy Makers

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.