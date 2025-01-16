Xiaohongshu gains popularity among US users ahead of potential TikTok ban

(MENAFN) As the United States approaches the enforcement of a proposed ban on the social TikTok, many American users are shifting their attention to Xiaohongshu, another app owned by a Chinese company.



A law passed last year requires ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to either sell the platform or shut it down by January 19.



With the deadline nearing, Xiaohongshu—a lifestyle app blending elements of Instagram and Pinterest—has surged to the top of the free downloads chart on the US Apple App Store.



The hashtag "tiktokrefugee" had garnered over 290 million views by noon on Wednesday.



Xiaohongshu, known as RedNote in English, was launched in 2013 in Shanghai by Charlwin Mao and Miranda Qu.



Despite its name, Xiaohongshu, which translates to "Little Red Book," has no connection to Mao Zedong’s famous book of quotations.



Founder Charlwin Mao explained in an interview with research agency Shensixing that his experiences at Bain & Company and Stanford Business School were pivotal moments in his career.



"Their primary colour theme is red, so we decided to call it 'Little Red Book'," Mao said, according to a transcript of the interview.

