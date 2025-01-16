Global Software Investor Insight Partners Closes On $12.5B In Capital To Invest In The Next Generation Of Software Leaders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Announcement Coincides with Insight's 30th Anniversary of Driving Innovation in the Software

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software investor, Insight Partners, today announced the closing of its thirteenth flagship fund with a dedicated buyout co-invest fund (together "Fund

XIII"),

as well as the closing of its structured equity fund, Opportunities Fund II. These funds represent $12.5 billion in capital to deploy in leading software companies across the globe to support growth at any stage. Insight's honed strategies and dedication to the software sector saw strong support from both long-standing and notable new investors,

with Insight's employees representing the largest aggregate commitment to the funds . The closing of these new funds brings Insight Partners' regulatory assets under management to more than $90B and marks a notable milestone in the firm's 30-year history of scaling transformative software companies worldwide.



Insight's flagship funds, including Fund XIII, typically invest between $5 million and $500 million+ in a company, with the ability to invest from the earliest institutional check to IPO. The Opportunities Fund provides companies and their investors with alternative financing solutions, typically in the form of structured preferred equity investments, enabling them to continue their growth trajectory while bolstering their balance sheet. These investment vehicles allow Insight to meet software companies across the globe at any stage of their growth journey, with flexible financing solutions.



Today's fundraising announcement reinforces Insight's commitment to advancing innovation, fostering growth, and supporting the next generation of software leaders. After a year of successful exits and total realizations of more than $8 billion, including the sales of Recorded Future to Mastercard, Own to Salesforce, WalkMe to SAP and Jama Software and AMCS to Private Equity sponsors, Insight Partners looks forward to the next 30 years of finding and powering great software companies to strong outcomes.



"For 30 years, Insight Partners has been more than an investor-we have been a partner to software leaders, helping them scale transformative ideas into global powerhouses. Fund XIII is a testament to the trust we've built with our founders, Limited Partners, and team," said Jeff Horing, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Insight Partners. "As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on shaping the next era of innovation and growth in the software industry."



Closing these funds alongside long-standing LPs and new investors alike, Insight celebrates these achievements as a testament to the partnerships it has developed and fostered for three decades. Since its inception in 1995, Insight Partners set out with a bold vision to be more than just an investor by harnessing a differentiated approach to software investing. Rooted in the belief that scaling is about more than capital, Insight's approach goes beyond transactions to create partnerships. Through Insight Onsite, the firm's comprehensive growth engine, Insight offers hands-on operational support tailored to every stage of a company's growth, from go-to-market strategies to global expansion.

"Fund XIII and Opportunities Fund II represent our unwavering belief in the power of software to transform industries and lives. These funds not only solidify our position as a global leader in software investing but also reflect our commitment to supporting founders with flexible capital, operational expertise, and enduring partnerships. We are grateful to our Limited Partners for their long-standing support of our vision," said Deven Parekh, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Looking ahead, we are excited to build on 30 years of success, continue to expand our presence in global markets, and drive innovation across the software ecosystem."



About Insight Partners



Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of September 30, 2024, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners or follow us on X @insightpartners.



