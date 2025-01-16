(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The North American dried apricot is driven by rising demand for nutrient-rich, plant-based snacks. In Canada, health-conscious consumers favor dried apricots for their fiber and content, with major retailers expanding organic offerings. Stringent pesticide residue standards challenge importers. In the USA, demand for organic and sulfur-free options supports market growth, with imports from Turkey dominating and California-based producers gaining traction. However, disruptions and stricter regulations continue to shape the market landscape.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dried apricot market is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. By 2035, the market is expected to surpass USD 1.9 billion.

Dried apricots, known for their sweet and slightly tangy flavor, are made by dehydrating fresh apricots. These versatile snacks are not only convenient for on-the-go consumption but are also widely used in baking muffins, cookies, and cakes. Additionally, they add a unique flavor profile to savory dishes like tagines and stews.

Market growth is being fueled by increasing consumer preference for nutritious and flavorful snack options, coupled with a growing variety of dried apricot products tailored to meet the demands of a large and dynamic working population.

The global dried apricot market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by rising consumer demand for healthy snacks, expanding applications in the food and beverage industry, and the increasing preference for natural and organic products.

Key Takeaways:



The dried apricot market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 6.4% during 2025-2035.

Health-conscious trends and e-commerce expansion are primary growth drivers.

Asia-Pacific continues to dominate the market, with Turkey as a leading producer. Opportunities lie in product diversification, innovative packaging, and organic product lines.

Rising Demand for Dried Apricots

The global demand for dried apricots is on the rise, fueled by growing consumer preference for healthy and convenient snack options. Their high nutritional value, including fiber, vitamins, and natural sweetness, makes them a favorite among health-conscious individuals. Versatility in culinary uses, from baked goods to savory dishes, further boosts their appeal. With increasing awareness of clean-label and organic products, the demand for sulfur-free and sustainably sourced dried apricots continues to grow globally.

Market Drivers:

Growing awareness about the nutritional benefits of dried apricots, including their high fiber, vitamins, and antioxidant content, is driving their popularity among health-conscious consumers.The use of dried apricots in bakery products, confectioneries, dairy items, and energy bars is significantly boosting demand.The surge in organic farming practices and consumer inclination toward chemical-free products are accelerating the market growth for organic dried apricots.The proliferation of online retail platforms has made dried apricots more accessible, further driving sales globally.

"Climate change poses significant challenges to apricot production, particularly in key regions like Malatya, Turkey. Extreme weather events and ENSO variability have disrupted yields and supply chains, impacting farmers and exports economically. To address these challenges, stakeholders are increasingly adopting advanced agricultural practices and developing climate-resilient apricot varieties to ensure sustainable and stable production." - says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights





Key Challenges:

Climate change and irregular weather patterns in major apricot-producing regions pose challenges to consistent supply.The presence of alternative dried fruits and snacks may limit market expansion in certain demographics.

Opportunities:

Eco-friendly and resealable packaging options are creating new avenues for consumer engagement.The development of new flavors, organic certifications, and functional dried apricot products tailored to specific dietary needs present growth opportunities.

Dried Apricots Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Organic Dried Apricots

Apricots are one of the least produced stone fruits and hence is considered a niche product. The global demand for organic apricots is constantly increasing. Consumers globally are looking for sustainable consumption and are looking for pesticide residue-free produce, especially when it comes to directly consumed food products. Certified organic apricots follow a different value chain compared to conventional apricots and organic apricots are directly sourced by processors from farms. Dried organic apricots are also increasingly consumed off-season. While the trade of fresh apricots peaks during summer and slack during winter months because of the seasonality of production, dried apricots have consistent demand over the year. The largest market globally for organic dried apricots is the United States.

Rising Demand for Dried Apricots: Regional Analysis

The global dried apricot market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for healthy snack alternatives and versatile culinary ingredients.



North America : Consumers in Canada and the USA prioritize nutrient-dense and organic products. Canada faces import challenges due to stringent pesticide regulations, while the USA benefits from strong demand for sulfur-free and clean-label options, with California producers gaining market share.

Europe : The region remains a key consumer, with Turkey as the leading supplier. European nations emphasize organic and pesticide-free dried apricots, aligning with strict EU regulations.

Asia-Pacific : Rising disposable incomes and health awareness drive demand in countries like India and China, where dried apricots are popular in traditional and modern dishes. Middle East & Africa : As a major production hub, regions like Turkey play a pivotal role in global supply, supported by strong domestic consumption and export activities.





Competitive Landscape

Established players in the dried apricot market emphasize heavily maintaining supply chain stability and ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory standards, including the EU's stringent pesticide residue limits.

Companies such as Anatolia and ZIBA Foods are investing in organic certifications and innovative processing technologies to cater to the increasing demand for clean-label products. Additionally, these players leverage their vast distribution networks and partnerships with global retailers to dominate high-value markets such as the USA, EU, and Japan.

Startups such as Nature's Glory Foods and Apricot Labs are setting the market ablaze with advanced providing, such as flavored dried apricots, premium packaging, and the practice of sustainable sourcing. It usually targets niche segments of vegan or health-conscious consumers that also focus on direct-to-consumer sales through e-commerce platforms.

Mergers and acquisitions have also played a role in shaping the competitive landscape. Major players have acquired smaller organic-emphasize brands to diversify their product portfolios and enter new markets. Turkey-based companies have partnered with local producers in emerging markets such as India and China to strengthen their foothold and mitigate export risks posed by stricter regulations in developed economies.

Additionally, innovation continues to be the building block for growth. Innovative products, for example, from established companies include apricot snack bars, apricot blends with nuts, and sugar-free to meet the current consumer trends. Research and development investments in technologies related to sustainable farming and processing help companies stay competitive globally in an environment of rising regulatory pressures.

Key Market Players



King Apricot

BATA FOOD

Kenko Corporation

National Raisin Company

Dag Dried Food Agricultural Products Co & Ltd

Quirkey Cots

Anatolia

ZIBA FOODS KAYISICIOGLU



Dried Apricot Market Segmentation

By Product:

In terms of product, the dried apricot market is segmented into organic dried apricots and conventional dried apricots.

By Form:

In terms of form, the market is segmented into powdered, whole-dried, and diced/granular.

By Distribution Channel:

In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into online, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others.

By Region:

In terms of region, the market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

