The global surgical robot systems market size was valued at USD 11.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2025 to 2030.

Surgical robot systems are revolutionizing surgery, driven by significant factors such as technological progress, the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, improved outcomes, greater precision, and reduced human errors in operations. This development is a major advancement in medical technology, combining innovation with a commitment to enhancing the safety and efficacy of surgical operations. In July 2023, a study featured in the Journal of Hematology & Oncology revealed that basic medical nanorobots could advance to become more complex, performing various medical tasks directly in the bloodstream



Advancements in technology have played a significant role in driving the adoption of surgical robot systems. For instance, in April 2024, spaceMIRA, a surgical robot developed by Virtual Incision and the University of Nebraska, was sent to the ISS for remote testing. This space-focused version of Virtual Incision's miniaturized robotic-assisted surgery system, MIRA, is designed for compactness and convenience. The device's modifications allowed long-distance remote surgery, demonstrating significant advancements in medical technology.

The rising demand for minimally invasive procedures has been a key driver for adopting surgical robot systems. In July 2024, AcuSurgical completed its first clinical study with the Luca surgical robot for vitrectomy procedures. The study targeted the treatment of retinal diseases, affecting over 300 million worldwide, requiring precision only achievable by highly trained surgeons.

The ability to improve surgical outcomes for patients is one of the key drivers for surgical robot systems. For instance, in December 2023, a study published in Cureus stated that the benefits of surgical robot systems include improved patient outcomes, reduced complications, faster recovery time, cost-effectiveness, and enhanced surgeon experiences. In June 2024, Sovato announced the successful completion of distant robotic-assisted surgeries using the company's platform, highlighting surgeon confidence and showcasing a scalable solution for remote surgical procedures.

Surgical robot systems' potential to reduce human errors in the operating room is another significant driver for the market. In April 2024, an article in the Advanced Intelligent Systems Influence Series reported that a significant majority of 73.8% of 244 trainees, expressed a strong interest in having more opportunities for robotic surgery training. This is due to the growing belief in its critical importance for the future of surgical care.

