The global traffic analysis market size is expected to reach USD 6.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5% from 2025 to 2030. The growing internet penetration rate, the shifting consumer preference toward platforms, the continued adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, and the subsequent upsurge in cybercrime have triggered the need to handle the network traffic and complexity efficiently, thereby driving the demand for advanced network management systems.



Cloud-based deployment is expected to gain traction over the forecast period as most organizations are aggressively adopting work-from-home and remote working practices in the wake of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cloud-based deployment provides adequate agility as organizational data can be stored over the cloud and accessed in real-time, irrespective of the location, for further comprehensive analysis. However, cloud-based deployments also increase the volumes of data being exchanged over the data networks, thereby driving the need for robust network traffic analysis solutions.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2024. The U.S. and Canada, which are considered the most developed economies in the North America continent, are equally known for aggressive adoption of the latest and advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud computing. A strong and well-developed IT infrastructure deployed in the region bodes well for aggressive adoption of network traffic analysis solutions.

Network Traffic Analysis Market Report: Highlights

The software segment dominated the market in 2024 with a revenue share of more than 64% as enterprises continued to adopt various network traffic analysis software to handle the network traffic

The cloud segment is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to the benefits, such as cost-saving, agility, and convenience in accessing the data, provided by cloud-based deployment and the continued adoption of Work From Home (WFH) policy by organizations

The small and medium enterprise segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030 owing to the growing awareness about network traffic analysis and its benefits among small and medium enterprises North America dominated the market in 2024 owing to the early and aggressive adoption of the latest and advanced technologies, such as IoT and cloud computing, which has been driving the demand for network traffic analysis solutions in the regional market

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions. This report addresses:

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.52 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.21 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Network Traffic Analysis Market Variables, Trends and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Industry Challenge

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. PORTER's Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Network Traffic Analysis Market: Component Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1. Network Traffic Analysis Market, By Component: Key Takeaways

4.2. Component Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030

4.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Component, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1. Software

4.3.2. Service

Chapter 5. Network Traffic Analysis Market: Deployment Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1. Network Traffic Analysis Market, By Deployment: Key Takeaways

5.2. Deployment Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030

5.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Deployment, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Cloud

5.3.2. On-Premise

Chapter 6. Network Traffic Analysis Market: Organization Size Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1. Network Traffic Analysis Market, By Organization Size: Key Takeaways

6.2. Organization Size Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030

6.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Organization Size, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. SMEs

6.3.2. Large Enterprise

Chapter 7. Network Traffic Analysis Market: Vertical Estimates and Trend Analysis

7.1. Network Traffic Analysis Market, By Vertical: Key Takeaways

7.2. Vertical Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030

7.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Vertical, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.1. BFSI

7.3.2. Government

7.3.3. Retail

7.3.4. Education

7.3.5. Healthcare

7.3.6. Others

Chapter 8. Network Traffic Analysis Market: Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis

8.1. Network Traffic Analysis Market: Regional Outlook

8.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

8.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.4. North America

8.5. Europe

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.7. Latin America

8.8. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Positioning

9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

9.4.1. Arista Networks, Inc.

9.4.2. Broadcom

9.4.3. Cloudflare, Inc.

9.4.4. Fortra, LLC

9.4.5. Kentik

9.4.6. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

9.4.7. NEC Corporation.

9.4.8. NETSCOUT

9.4.9. Netreo

9.4.10. Progress Software Corporation

