Musk claims UK Premier ‘sent operatives’ to weaken US elections

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has accused UK Prime Keir Starmer of meddling in American elections, claiming that Starmer sent operatives to the US to influence the process. Musk’s remarks followed an X user’s post highlighting Starmer's absence from US President-elect Donald Trump's January 20 inauguration guest list. Musk pointed to allegations made by Trump’s campaign in October, accusing Starmer’s Labour Party of foreign interference in the 2020 US elections, particularly through British activists campaigning for candidate Kamala Harris.



Musk has been increasingly vocal in his criticism of Starmer, calling him a “tyrannical” leader and accusing him of being complicit in covering up the grooming gangs scandal when Starmer served as head of the Crown Prosecution Service. The scandal involved Pakistani grooming gangs targeting young British girls, with accusations that political correctness prevented authorities from intervening.



Starmer recently responded to Musk’s accusations, labeling them as “lies and misinformation” and accusing the tech billionaire of spreading far-right rhetoric. Additionally, reports surfaced that Musk might be planning a campaign to undermine Starmer’s popularity and push for his removal from office, citing concerns about the future of Western civilization.

