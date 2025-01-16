Azerbaijan Welcomes Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement In Gaza

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan welcomes the ceasefire and hostage release agreement in Gaza, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Azerbaijan's Foreign on its official X account.

It was noted that Azerbaijan hopes all parties will respect the agreement and bring an end to the suffering.

The post reads:

"Azerbaijan welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage agreement in Gaza. We hope all parties will respect the agreement and sufferings will be ended. Azerbaijan supports the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in line with respective UNSC resolutions, and will continue working with the international community towards that goal.”

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip will come into force on January 19 and will last for 42 days. The release of hostages will be the first phase of the agreement. It is expected that Hamas will release 33 hostages in the first phase.