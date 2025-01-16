Azerbaijan Welcomes Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement In Gaza
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan welcomes the ceasefire and hostage release agreement
in Gaza, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by
the Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on its official X account.
It was noted that Azerbaijan hopes all parties will respect the
agreement and bring an end to the suffering.
The post reads:
"Azerbaijan welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage
agreement in Gaza. We hope all parties will respect the agreement
and sufferings will be ended. Azerbaijan supports the two-state
solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in line with
respective UNSC resolutions, and will continue working with the
international community towards that goal.”
The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip will come into force
on January 19 and will last for 42 days. The release of hostages
will be the first phase of the agreement. It is expected that Hamas
will release 33 hostages in the first phase.
