(MENAFN) On Tuesday, South Korea’s top aide, Yoon Suk Yul, urged law enforcement to abandon their attempts to arrest him for declaring martial law last month, as authorities prepare for a second effort to detain him. Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk stated that Yoon could be questioned at a neutral location or in his home, adding that the anti-corruption agency and were treating him like a criminal from a "South American drug cartel."



However, Yoon’s lawyer, Yoon Kap-kun, clarified that Chung issued the letter without consulting the president’s team, and there were no immediate plans to make Yoon available for questioning. For weeks, Yoon Suk Yul has remained at his official residence in Seoul, with the Presidential Security Service blocking numerous attempts by investigators to arrest him. On January 3, a six-hour standoff prevented his arrest. The anti-corruption agency has promised to take more forceful action against senior officials and police in a joint investigation into whether Yoon’s brief martial law declaration on December 3 could be classified as a coup attempt.



The National Police Agency has held several meetings to strategize his arrest, with reports suggesting that more than a thousand officers might be involved in a multi-day operation. Both the agency and the police have warned that presidential guards who hinder the execution of the order could face arrest. While the anti-corruption agency and police have not confirmed when they will return to the presidential residence, Chung indicated that "implementation day" might be Wednesday, though he didn’t specify the source of the information. Yoon declared martial law and stationed troops around the National Assembly on December 3, but the declaration was lifted within hours after MPs voted to revoke the measure. On December 14, the opposition-majority National Assembly voted to impeach Yoon, accusing him of rebellion. Yoon’s fate now lies in the hands of the Constitutional Court, which has begun deliberating whether to officially remove him from office or reinstate the charges.



Acting Prime Minister Choi Sang-Mok on Monday expressed concerns about potential confrontations between authorities and the Presidential Security Service, which, despite a court order for Yoon’s arrest, insists on protecting the former president. Chung mentioned that the anti-corruption agency and police had completed preparations to siege the residence.

