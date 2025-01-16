Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Schedules Release Of Fourth Quarter 2024 Results
Date
1/16/2025 5:32:15 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD ) today announced its fourth quarter 2024 earnings will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. A conference call to discuss the earnings results is scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
How to Participate
The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029. To listen live on our website, or for replay, visit
href="" rel="nofollow" lithiadrivewa
and click on quarterly earnings.
About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)
Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD ) is one of the largest global automotive retailers providing a wide array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Convenient and hassle-free experiences are offered through our comprehensive network of physical locations, ecommerce platforms, captive finance solutions and other synergistic adjacencies. We deliver consistent, low-risk, and profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Our highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides us the flexibility and scale to pursue our vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.
Sites
Lithia & Driveway on Facebook
Lithia & Driveway on X
Lithia & Driveway on LinkedIn
Lithia & Driveway on YouTube
@Lithia_Motors/featured
SOURCE Lithia Motors, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN16012025003732001241ID1109096964
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.