Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Schedules Release Of Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD ) today announced its fourth quarter 2024 will be released before the opens on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. A call to discuss the earnings results is scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to Participate

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029. To listen live on our website, or for replay, visit

and click on quarterly earnings.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD ) is one of the largest global automotive retailers providing a wide array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Convenient and hassle-free experiences are offered through our comprehensive network of physical locations, ecommerce platforms, captive finance solutions and other synergistic adjacencies. We deliver consistent, low-risk, and profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Our highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides us the flexibility and scale to pursue our vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

