Agricultural Fumigant Industry Poised For Robust Growth Amid Rising Food Security Concerns | Research By Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The agricultural fumigant is experiencing a marked increase in valuation, with a growth from USD 1,190.0 million in 2019 to USD 1667.0 million in 2024. This growth is expected to continue, with an estimated valuation of USD 2,830 million for 2034 and a projected CAGR of 5.4% through 2034. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including advancements in farming techniques and the need for effective and economical pest management techniques to minimize post-harvest losses.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The agricultural fumigant plays a pivotal role in ensuring global food security by protecting crops and stored food products from pests, diseases, and other contaminants. In 2019, the market was valued at USD 1,190 million , surging to an estimated USD 1,667 million by 2024 . This impressive trajectory is anticipated to reach USD 2,830 million by 2034 , growing at a steady CAGR of 5.4% .

Growing populations and climate change have heightened the demand for efficient agricultural practices, including pest management solutions. Agricultural fumigants are pivotal in maintaining yield quality and minimizing crop losses, particularly in regions facing food crises or adopting sustainable agricultural techniques.

One of the key drivers of growth in the agricultural fumigant market is the increasing salinity of the soil, which has forced farmers in countries like India, the United States, and China to adopt organic agrarian fumigants. Suppliers store produce, and with advancements in storage techniques, fumigant demand has also accelerated.

It is important to note that fumigants can cause problems like phytotoxicity according to crop type, seasonal conditions, and more. Research shows that fumigants can be used only by professional fumigators due to their high toxicity, which can promote lower-risk fumigants as land safety is prime for farmers.

Despite this, the market for agricultural fumigants remains robust, with solid forms such as phosphine being particularly popular due to their higher efficiency and lower cost compared to other fumigants. Solid forms are also easier to handle and store, making them more convenient for suppliers to stock and sell.

Agricultural Fumigant Industry Emerging Opportunities:

Agricultural Sector's Vital Role in Growing Economies

The agricultural sector remains the backbone of many economies. Fumigants play a significant role in enhancing productivity by providing efficient pest control solutions . Developing countries with agrarian-based economies are increasingly adopting fumigants to improve yield and safeguard stored products.

Farmers' Preference for Phosphine Fumigants Profits Sectoral Growth

Phosphine-based fumigants are increasingly preferred due to their effectiveness, ease of application, and reduced environmental impact. These fumigants are especially favored in regions where sustainable farming is prioritized.

Solid Form Agricultural Fumigants Excel Due to Feasibility

Solid fumigants are gaining traction owing to their long shelf life, safe handling properties, and effectiveness in controlled release applications. This trend is particularly notable in countries investing heavily in advanced agricultural technologies.





Agricultural Fumigant Industry Key Trends



Sustainable Farming Practices : The adoption of eco-friendly fumigants to align with global sustainability goals.

Technological Advancements : Innovations in application methods and fumigant formulations for enhanced efficiency. Global Food Security : Increasing reliance on fumigants to mitigate post-harvest losses and combat food scarcity.



"The agricultural fumigant industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by increasing food security concerns and sustainable farming practices globally," says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Key Takeaways from Agricultural Fumigant Study



Phosphine product type covers a share of 5.2% for 2024 in this agricultural fumigant market.

Solid form tops in the agricultural fumigant sector, contributing a share of 5.0% for 2024

The agricultural fumigants market in South Korea is predicted to rise by an 8 % CAGR through 2034.

The agricultural fumigants market in Japan has exponentially increased to a 7.1% CAGR through 2034.

The agricultural fumigants market in the United Kingdom is projected to inflate at a CAGR of 6.6 % through 2034.

The agricultural fumigants market in China is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2034. The agricultural fumigants market in the United States is estimated to rise at a 5.7% CAGR through 2034.







Agricultural Fumigant Market Analysis by Country

South Korea: Sustainable Agriculture Trends Curate Opportunities

South Korea's focus on sustainable farming practices has expanded the scope for eco-friendly fumigants. Government initiatives promoting pesticide alternatives have bolstered market growth.

Japan: Best MRO Providers Boost Growth

Maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services in Japan have facilitated the use of fumigants in high-quality agricultural systems. Advanced farming technologies and government subsidies for pesticide alternatives are driving demand.

United Kingdom: Collaboration with Local Distributors Widens Scope

In the UK, partnerships with local distributors are strengthening the market for fumigants . Additionally, growing consumer demand for organic and chemical-free produce has increased the adoption of sustainable fumigation solutions.

China: Food Security Crisis Fuels Industry Growth

China, facing immense food security challenges, has significantly increased its reliance on fumigants to safeguard harvests. Government policies emphasizing food preservation and reduced post-harvest losses have fueled industry expansion.

United States: Decent Growth Expected

In the USA, the agricultural fumigant market is buoyed by the adoption of advanced pest control technologies. The market benefits from government initiatives supporting modern agriculture and food storage practices.

Competitive Landscape in the Agricultural Fumigant Industry

The industry is highly competitive, with key players investing in research, product innovation, and partnerships to expand their market presence. Recent developments include:



Introduction of Eco-Friendly Fumigants : Companies are developing environmentally safe products to cater to sustainability-focused consumers.

Collaborations with Local Distributors : Partnerships to strengthen distribution channels in developing markets. Innovative Technologies : Adoption of drone technology and automated systems for precise fumigant application.



Company Profiling of Agricultural Fumigant Market



Syngenta International AG

Amvac Chemical Corporation

Corteva Agriscience

BASF

Detia Degesch GmbH

ADAMA Ltd.

Nufarm Limited

Arkema

Solvay

UPL Limited

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Tessenderlo Group

SGS SA

MustGrow Biologics Inc.

Reddick Fumigants, LLC

Vietnam Fumigation J.S Company

Eastman Chemical Compan

Trinity Manufacturing, Inc.

Douglas Products Intertek Group plc

Recent Developments



A leading agricultural fumigant manufacturer launched a new bio-fumigant product line tailored for organic farming.

Partnerships between fumigant companies and agri-tech firms have improved fumigant application processes, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. Government initiatives in developing regions have spurred the adoption of advanced pest control solutions, including fumigants.



Segmentation of Agricultural Fumigant Market

By Product Type:

The sector is classified as phosphine, sulfuryl fluoride, methyl bromide, and other product types.

By Form:

Sold, liquid, and gaseous are three categorized forms of this industry.

By Application:

Commercial and residential are two application sources of the agricultural fumigant market.

By Region:

Analysis of the landscape has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Europe.

Other Publication: Agricultural Fumigants Market to Top USD 2,830 Million by 2034, Fueled by Rising Demand in Asia

German Translation –

Die Begasungsmittelindustrie für die Landwirtschaft spielt eine zentrale Rolle bei der Gewährleistung der weltweiten Nahrungsmittelsicherheit, indem sie Ernten und gelagerte Lebensmittel vor Schädlingen, Krankheiten und anderen Verunreinigungen schützt. Im Jahr 2019 wurde der Markt auf 1.190 Millionen USD geschätzt und soll bis 2024 auf geschätzte 1.667 Millionen USD anwachsen . Diese beeindruckende Entwicklung soll bis 2034 2.830 Millionen USD erreichen und damit ein stetiges durchschnittliches jährliches Wachstum von 5,4 % verzeichnen .

Bevölkerungswachstum und Klimawandel haben die Nachfrage nach effizienten landwirtschaftlichen Praktiken, einschließlich Lösungen zur Schädlingsbekämpfung, erhöht. Begasungsmittel sind von entscheidender Bedeutung, um die Qualität der Ernten aufrechtzuerhalten und Ernteverluste zu minimieren, insbesondere in Regionen, die von Nahrungsmittelkrisen betroffen sind oder nachhaltige landwirtschaftliche Techniken einführen.

Neue Chancen für die landwirtschaftliche Begasungsmittelindustrie:

Die entscheidende Rolle des Agrarsektors in wachsenden Volkswirtschaften

Der Agrarsektor ist nach wie vor das Rückgrat vieler Volkswirtschaften. Begasungsmittel spielen eine wichtige Rolle bei der Produktivitätssteigerung, da sie wirksame Schädlingsbekämpfungslösungen bieten . Entwicklungsländer mit einer auf der Landwirtschaft basierenden Wirtschaft setzen zunehmend Begasungsmittel ein, um die Erträge zu steigern und gelagerte Produkte zu schützen.

Die Vorliebe der Landwirte für Phosphin-Begasungsmittel begünstigt das Wachstum des Sektors

Aufgrund ihrer Wirksamkeit, einfachen Anwendung und geringeren Umweltbelastung werden Begasungsmittel auf Phosphinbasis immer häufiger eingesetzt. Diese Begasungsmittel werden insbesondere in Regionen bevorzugt, in denen nachhaltige Landwirtschaft im Vordergrund steht.

Feste landwirtschaftliche Begasungsmittel zeichnen sich durch ihre Machbarkeit aus

Feste Begasungsmittel gewinnen aufgrund ihrer langen Haltbarkeit, sicheren Handhabung und Wirksamkeit bei kontrollierter Freisetzung an Bedeutung. Dieser Trend ist besonders in Ländern zu beobachten, die stark in fortschrittliche Agrartechnologien investieren.

Wichtige Trends in der landwirtschaftlichen Begasungsindustrie



Nachhaltige landwirtschaftliche Praktiken : Der Einsatz umweltfreundlicher Begasungsmittel zur Erreichung globaler Nachhaltigkeitsziele.

Technologische Fortschritte : Innovationen bei Anwendungsmethoden und Begasungsmittelformulierungen für verbesserte Effizienz. Globale Ernährungssicherheit : Zunehmender Einsatz von Begasungsmitteln zur Minderung von Nachernteverlusten und zur Bekämpfung der Nahrungsmittelknappheit.



„Die Agrarbegasungsmittelindustrie erlebt ein beispielloses Wachstum, das durch zunehmende Bedenken hinsichtlich der Lebensmittelsicherheit und nachhaltige landwirtschaftliche Praktiken weltweit vorangetrieben wird“, sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Studie zu landwirtschaftlichen Begasungsmitteln



Der globale Markt für landwirtschaftliche Begasungsmittel wird voraussichtlich bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,4 % wachsen .

Phosphin-Begasungsmittel werden voraussichtlich vorherrschen, was die Vorliebe der Landwirte für nachhaltige und effiziente Lösungen widerspiegelt.

Aufgrund ihrer Durchführbarkeit und sicheren Anwendung sind feste Begasungsmittel marktführend. Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum und Nordamerika bleiben aufgrund der Einführung neuer Technologien und Initiativen zur Lebensmittelsicherheit weiterhin Schlüsselmärkte.

Marktanalyse für landwirtschaftliche Begasungsmittel nach Ländern

Südkorea: Nachhaltige Landwirtschaftstrends eröffnen Chancen

Südkoreas Fokus auf nachhaltige Landwirtschaft hat den Spielraum für umweltfreundliche Begasungsmittel erweitert. Regierungsinitiativen zur Förderung von Pestizidalternativen haben das Marktwachstum angekurbelt.

Japan: Beste MRO-Anbieter kurbeln Wachstum an

Wartungs-, Reparatur- und Überholungsdienste (MRO) haben in Japan den Einsatz von Begasungsmitteln in hochwertigen landwirtschaftlichen Systemen erleichtert. Fortschrittliche landwirtschaftliche Technologien und staatliche Subventionen für Pestizidalternativen treiben die Nachfrage an.

Großbritannien: Zusammenarbeit mit lokalen Distributoren erweitert den Umfang

In Großbritannien stärken Partnerschaften mit lokalen Vertriebsunternehmen den Markt für Begasungsmittel . Darüber hinaus hat die wachsende Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach biologischen und chemiefreien Produkten zur verstärkten Nutzung nachhaltiger Begasungslösungen geführt.

China: Nahrungsmittelkrise beflügelt Branchenwachstum

Angesichts der enormen Herausforderungen bei der Lebensmittelsicherheit ist China in erheblichem Maße auf Begasungsmittel angewiesen, um die Ernten zu sichern. Regierungsmaßnahmen, die auf die Konservierung von Lebensmitteln und die Verringerung von Nachernteverlusten abzielen, haben das Wachstum der Branche vorangetrieben.

USA: Ordentliches Wachstum erwartet

In den USA profitiert der Markt für landwirtschaftliche Begasungsmittel von der Einführung moderner Schädlingsbekämpfungstechnologien. Der Markt profitiert von staatlichen Initiativen zur Förderung moderner Landwirtschafts- und Lebensmittellagerungspraktiken.

Wettbewerbslandschaft in der landwirtschaftlichen Begasungsmittelindustrie

Die Branche ist hart umkämpft. Wichtige Akteure investieren in Forschung, Produktinnovation und Partnerschaften, um ihre Marktpräsenz auszubauen. Zu den jüngsten Entwicklungen zählen:



Einführung umweltfreundlicher Begasungsmittel : Unternehmen entwickeln umweltfreundliche Produkte, um die Bedürfnisse nachhaltigkeitsorientierter Verbraucher zu erfüllen.

Zusammenarbeit mit lokalen Vertriebshändlern : Partnerschaften zur Stärkung der Vertriebskanäle in Entwicklungsmärkten. Innovative Technologien : Einsatz von Drohnentechnologie und automatisierten Systemen zur präzisen Begasungsanwendung.



Unternehmensprofilierung des Marktes für landwirtschaftliche Begasungsmittel



Syngenta International AG

Amvac Chemical Corporation

Corteva Agriscience

BASF

Detia Degesch GmbH

ADAMA Ltd.

Nufarm GmbH

Arkema

Solvay

UPL Limited

Nippon Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

Tessenderlo-Gruppe

SGS SA

MustGrow Biologics Inc.

Reddick Fumigants, LLC

Vietnamesische Begasungsfirma JS

Eastman Chemical Company

Unternehmen: Trinity Manufacturing, Inc.

Douglas Produkte Intertek Group plc

Jüngste Entwicklungen



Ein führender Hersteller landwirtschaftlicher Begasungsmittel hat eine neue Produktlinie biologischer Begasungsmittel auf den Markt gebracht, die speziell auf den ökologischen Landbau zugeschnitten ist.

Durch Partnerschaften zwischen Begasungsmittelherstellern und Agrartechnologiefirmen konnten die Anwendungsprozesse von Begasungsmitteln verbessert, die Effizienz gesteigert und die Kosten gesenkt werden. Regierungsinitiativen in Entwicklungsregionen haben die Einführung moderner Schädlingsbekämpfungslösungen, darunter auch Begasungsmittel, vorangetrieben.



Segmentierung des Marktes für landwirtschaftliche Begasungsmittel

Nach Produkttyp:

Der Sektor ist in Phosphin, Sulfurylfluorid, Methylbromid und andere Produkttypen unterteilt.

Nach Formular:

Verkauft, flüssig und gasförmig sind die drei kategorisierten Formen dieser Industrie.

Nach Anwendung:

Der Markt für landwirtschaftliche Begasungsmittel findet in den Bereichen Gewerbe und Privathaushalte Anwendung.

Nach Region:

Die Landschaftsanalyse wurde in Schlüsselländern in Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum, im Nahen Osten und Afrika (MEA) sowie in Europa durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

