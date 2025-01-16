Jake Smolarek Launches Vision GPS 2.0 To Transform Business Leadership In 2025

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, UK – Jake Smolarek, a professional business coach based in London, is proud to announce the launch of Vision 2.0 , his innovative coaching programme designed to help entrepreneurs and business leaders thrive in today's complex world. Launching on 16 January 2025 , the programme includes a free in-person consultation session for new clients.

Vision GPS 2.0: a dynamic roadmap for success

Vision GPS 2.0 builds on Smolarek's years of experience helping clients achieve meaningful results. The programme focuses on four pillars:



Vision : Defining a clear and inspiring personal and professional roadmap

Goals : Setting achievable and purpose-driven milestones

Planning : Embracing adaptive strategies for evolving challenges Systems : Creating habits and routines for sustainable growth

The programme uses psychological principles and behavioural science to empower clients with resilience, flexibility and clarity. Smolarek's approach encourages leaders to see challenges as opportunities, enabling them to overcome obstacles and thrive in uncertainty.

A new mindset for modern business

“Vision GPS 2.0 isn't just about planning – it's about creating a dynamic system that evolves with you,” said Smolarek.“Each setback becomes a stepping stone, each detour an opportunity to refine your approach and achieve greater success.”

Smolarek compares the Vision GPS 2.0 framework to an advanced navigation system, providing the tools and strategies to stay on course while adapting to life's unexpected twists. His clients have already seen improved revenue, better team performance and stronger decision-making by applying these principles.

Real-world success stories

Jake Smolarek's coaching has inspired countless clients, with many sharing transformative stories of success. One such client, Sue Bowen, a software engineer, reflects on her journey:

“Jake has had an enormous effect on my motivation, decision making and discovering my true potential. Over the past year, I have found my dream job, got out of a toxic relationship, lost weight and started my own part-time business. I found Jake's coaching to be superb and life-changing. The best investment in my life.”

Get started

The programme launches with a free consultation session for new clients, offering an exclusive opportunity to experience Smolarek's transformative coaching first-hand.

To learn more or book your consultation, visit .

About Jake Smolarek

Jake Smolarek is a London-based business coach who combines practical strategies with personal development to help leaders unlock their potential. Known for his whole-business approach, Smolarek has guided countless entrepreneurs and executives to achieve their goals and transform their businesses.

