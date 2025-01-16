(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2025 - Alpro Group, a leading healthcare provider dedicated to enhancing the well-being of seniors, has announced a strategic partnership with Skechers Malaysia to launch the 'Silver Step-Pro: Empowering Seniors to Take Every Step with Confidence' campaign. This collaboration underscores both organizations' commitment to promoting active aging and raising awareness about fall prevention, aligning with Malaysia's government initiatives to support a healthier aging population.







(From left: Ms. Joe Ann Chong (Branding Promotion & Trade Marketing Manager of Alpro Group), Ms. Wong Siew Piin (Operation Director of Alpro Group), Stephanie Chang (Senior General Manager of Skechers Malaysia), Alex Ong (Sales Account Manager of Skechers Malaysia) )

Through this initiative, Alpro Group's Silvercare Initiatives have provided exclusive benefits for members, including access to Skechers' innovative footwear designed to enhance comfort, mobility, and safety. The campaign also includes educational videos and workshops that empower seniors with the knowledge and tools needed to lead active, independent lifestyles.

'At Alpro Group, we want to drive a partnership rooted in a shared commitment that goes beyond price,' said Ms. Joe Ann Chong, Branding Promotion & Trade Marketing Manager of Alpro Group . 'Together with Skechers, we'll be collaborating to create a line of footwear designed specifically for the senior communitycombining Skechers' innovative design with Alpro's deep understanding of senior care needs. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to providing solutions that improve the quality of life for seniors, ensuring they can take every step with confidence, safety, and comfort.'







From Left 9: Ms. Joe Ann Chong (Branding Promotion & Trade Marketing Manager of Alpro Group), Left 10: Ms. Wong Siew Piin (Operation Director of Alpro Group), Left 11: Stephanie Chang (Senior General Manager of Skechers Malaysia), Left 12: Zann Lee (Managing Director of Skechers Southeast Asia), Left 17: Alex Ong (Sales Account Manager of Skechers Malaysia).

Exclusive Benefits for Alpro Group Members

As part of the 'Silver Step-Pro' campaign, Alpro Group members enjoy:



Special Skechers Privileges : Special discounts on Skechers footwear tailored for seniors, featuring enhanced arch support, slip-resistant soles, and easy-to-wear designs.



Educational Resources : Access to videos and workshops on fall prevention, geriatric care, and healthy aging, delivered through engaging and practical formats. Silvercare Initiatives : Ongoing support through programs that provide seniors with tools, knowledge, and products to maintain an active lifestyle.

Stephanie Chang, Senior General Manager of Skechers Malaysia, shared her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, 'Skechers is honored to collaborate with Alpro Group in empowering seniors to lead active and independent lives. Our high-performance footwear is designed to provide the perfect balance of comfort and stability, helping seniors take confident steps every day. Together, we are making a meaningful difference in the lives of older adults, ensuring their mobility and safety are prioritized.'To further amplify the campaign's impact, Alpro Group and Skechers Malaysia will be hosting workshops and creating video content focusing on the benefits of active aging, footwear safety, and fall prevention. Seniors and their families are encouraged to participate in these programs to gain valuable insights and make informed health decisions.'This campaign is about more than just products; it's about fostering awareness and creating a supportive environment for seniors to thrive,' added. 'Our joint efforts aim to empower seniors to live healthier, more fulfilling lives by addressing their unique mobility and safety needs.'

Alpro Group