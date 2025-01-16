2024 Vaccination Week In The Americas Delivers 65 Million Doses, Protecting Millions With Canadian Support

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) USA / CANADA, (PAHO) – The 2024 Vaccination Week in the Americas (VWA), supported by the Canadian government, administered more than 65 million vaccine doses across 34 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, protecting millions of people, particularly those in vulnerable communities. The figure reflects a substantial increase of 2 million doses over the 63 million administered during VWA 2023, according to data released this month by the Pan American Organization (PAHO).

The 22nd annual VWA, coordinated by PAHO and carried out from April 20-27, 2024, underscored the region's commitment to combatting vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs) and advancing efforts to regain and surpass pre-pandemic vaccination levels.

“Vaccination week has been a flagship initiative of our organization for more than 20 years,” PAHO Director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa said.“Historically, our region has been a leader in disease elimination. However, for more than a decade, vaccination coverage has declined significantly due to several factors, among them, the false perception that diseases that have been eliminated or controlled no longer pose a risk to people's health.”

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) played a key role in VWA 2024, providing financial support through Canada's global Can GIVE initiative for vaccine equity. This funding helped ensure equitable vaccine access, particularly in underserved areas, and strengthened healthcare systems across the region.

Key achievements of VWA 2024



Over 30 million doses of influenza vaccines were administered in 23 countries, targeting high-risk groups such as pregnant women, the elderly, and healthcare workers.

Approximately 11.5 million people were immunized against COVID-19, spread across 16 participating countries.

VWA successfully vaccinated 3.8 million individuals against polio and 4.3 million against measles, supporting regional goals to prevent the resurgence of these diseases. VWA also vaccinated 2.7 million people against the human papilloma virus (HPV), which can lead to cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of death among women in the region.

During VWA 2024, countries also focused on increasing uptake of routine vaccination against diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DPT vaccine), and against measles mumps, and rubella (MMR vaccine). Countries focused on vaccination of vulnerable groups such as Indigenous and tribal communities in Brazil, Colombia, and Suriname. In Ecuador, vaccinators focused on increasing vaccination of boys and girls against HPV, with special emphasis on girls who missed out during the pandemic.

A broader context

The regional goals of VWA 2024 focused on using the event to continue to reinvigorate national immunization programs, which were in a long-term decline that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to efforts like the VWA, the Americas celebrated 30 years of being certified as polio-free in 2024, and regained its measles-free status.

For Dr Barbosa, the 2023 World Health Organization (WHO) vaccination data released in July 2024 indicated that the Americas has shown important progress in reversing the downward trend in vaccination.“The Americas region shows positive results, undoubtedly due to the efforts of health professionals in countries, to the investments made, to political commitment, and to the responsible population that recognizes the importance of vaccination.”

He emphasized that as of July 2024, the Americas was the only WHO Region to exceed pre-pandemic vaccination levels,“indicating a considerable acceleration in recovery.” But he warned that some countries still lag behind. Continuous efforts are needed to“once again achieve the vaccination coverage that historically put us at the top of the global ranking.”

Dr Barbosa has also emphasized the need for sustained investment in immunization programs, including the adoption of innovations like geo-referencing tools to identify gaps and strategies to combat vaccine hesitancy.

The 2024 VWA campaign continued to build on decades of progress. Since PAHO initiated VWA in 2002, the initiative has reached over 1.2 billion people, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of immunization efforts in Latin America and the Caribbean​.

In the coming year, PAHO will continue to collaborate with Canada and countries in the Latin American and Caribbean region to expand access to vaccines, particularly for vulnerable communities, and overcome vaccine hesitancy.

