Statement By Mediators On Gaza Ceasefire

The Arab Republic of Egypt, the State of Qatar and the United States of America announce that the two parties of the conflict in Gaza have reached an agreement to release hostages in exchange of prisoners and return to sustainable calm, ultimately achieving a permanent ceasefire between the parties. The agreement is expected to come into effect as of 19 January 2025.

The agreement reached by the two parties includes three stages. The first stage, which lasts for 42 days, includes a ceasefire, the withdrawal and redeployment of Israeli forces outside densely populated areas, the exchange of hostages and detainees,as well as the exchange of the remains of the deceased, the return of internally displaced persons to their places of residence in the Gaza strip, in addition to facilitating the departure of patients and wounded to receive treatment.

The first stage also includes intensifying the safe and effective entry and distribution of humanitarian aid on a large scale throughout the Gaza Strip, rehabilitating hospitals, health centers, and bakeries, bringing in civil defense supplies and fuel, and bringing in shelter supplies for the displaced persons who lost their homes as a result of the war.

In this context,

the Arab Republic of Egypt, the State of Qatar and the United States of America affirm that their policy, as guarantors of this agreement, is to ensure that all three stages will be fully implemented by both parties. Accordingly, the mediators will work together to ensure the implementation of their obligations in the agreement and that the three stages continue in full.

The guarantors will also work in coordination with the UN, donor countries, and partners from around the world to support the rapid and sustained increase of humanitarian aid into Gaza according to the terms outlined in the agreement. In this regard, we call on active parties in the international community to support these efforts under the standard mechanisms to implement the agreement.

