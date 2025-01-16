Zahaf & Partners Law Firm Joins Libya Energy & Economic Summit As Silver Sponsor

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Zahaf&Partners Law Firm, a leading provider of and advisory services in Libya, has been announced as a Silver Sponsor of the upcoming Libya Energy&Economic Summit. Renowned for its extensive expertise in energy, infrastructure and investment, the firm is set to play a pivotal role in shaping discussions on strategies to unlock the potential of Libya's market.



As a prominent player in Libya's legal landscape, Zahaf&Partners has been instrumental in advising major stakeholders on projects spanning oil and exploration, mining and metals, construction and infrastructure development. Its deep understanding of Libya's regulatory environment has made them a trusted partner for international and domestic entities navigating the complexities of the country's energy sector. The firm's comprehensive services include contract negotiation, compliance advisory and investment structuring, contributing to the successful execution of numerous high-profile energy projects.



At this year's edition of LEES, Zahaf&Partners is sponsoring the panel, "Building Investor Confidence: Strategies to Unlock Libya's Energy Market Potential." The session will convene key stakeholders to discuss actionable strategies for enhancing Libya's attractiveness as an energy investment destination, focusing on regulatory reform, risk mitigation and frameworks for fostering public-private partnerships and driving sustainable sector growth. Featured panelists include representatives from the Libyan Foreign Bank, Murzuq Oil Services, Harbour Energy, technology and engineering firm KBR, the Libyan Investment Authority and the National Oil Corporation.



Mohamed Dikna, Senior Consultant at Zahaf&Partners, will participate as a speaker, sharing insights into the legal and advisory dimensions of building investor confidence in Libya. With years of experience in guiding investors through the country's evolving energy landscape, Dikna will provide valuable perspectives on the role of legal frameworks and advisory services in enabling successful energy projects. The sponsorship underscores Zahaf&Partners' commitment to supporting Libya's economic transformation and energy development and highlights the critical intersection of legal expertise and strategic advisory in achieving long-term growth for the sector.



The Libya Energy&Economic Summit is set to take place in Tripoli on January 18-19, 2025. The event will bring together industry leaders, investors and policymakers, aiming to foster dialogue, secure investments and support the growth of Libya's energy and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit



