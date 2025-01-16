UV Curable Resin Market Anticipated For Positive Expansion By 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UV Curable Resin Overview

Surge in demand for environment-friendly paint & coating along with architectural coatings drives the growth in the global UV curable resin market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global UV curable resin market was valued at $4.74 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $9.76 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.Growth Drivers and OpportunitiesDrivers:- Increasing demand for eco-friendly paint and coatings, particularly in architectural applications.- Rising adoption of zero-VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) coatings to meet environmental standards.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Challenges:- Fluctuating raw material prices.- Limited light penetration depth during curing processes.Opportunities:- Stringent green regulations driving innovation and market expansion.Market Segmentation HighlightsBy Resin TypeAcrylated Epoxies:- Dominated the market in 2018, contributing over one-third of the revenue share.- Growth attributed to superior adhesion and curing performance due to polar hydroxyl and ether groups.Acrylated Urethanes:- Fastest-growing segment, expected to register a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2026.- Known for exceptional film hardness, elasticity, cure speed, durability, and flexibility.By ApplicationCoatings:- Accounted for nearly one-third of the market share in 2018.- Growth driven by the demand for zero VOC content in coatings and diverse applications in dispersants, driers, defoamers, and powder coatings.Printing:- Anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.0%, propelled by advancements in inkjet printing technology.Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific:- Held over one-third of the global market share in 2018 and is projected to remain the dominant region.- Expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% due to the expanding paints, coatings, and automotive industries.North America:- Secured the second-largest market share in 2018, driven by demand in advanced manufacturing sectors.Key Market PlayersLeading companies driving innovation and competition include:- Hitachi Chemical- DSM-AGI- BASF SE- Allnex Belgium S.A.- Jiangsu Litian Technology- IGM- Sartomer- Dymax- Miwon Specialty Chemical- Eternal Materials- Jiangsu Sanmu GroupInterested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: /purchase-optionsAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

