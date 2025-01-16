(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Technologies market by Product (Media, Sera & Reagents, Vessels, Single-Use Equipment), Process (Cell Processing, Preservation, Distribution, QC), Cell Type (T-Cells, Stem Cells), Application (Cancer, CVD), End User - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell therapy technologies market is projected to surpass USD 6.80 billion in 2029 from USD 4.03 billion in 2024, with a significant CAGR of 11%.
This market is driven by advancements in regenerative medicine, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing investments in research and development, and innovations in gene editing tools, such as CRISPR. Regulatory support and government funding, alongside strategic collaborations between biotech firms and academic institutions, are propelling the development of novel cell therapies, subsequently driving the market growth.
The T cells cell therapy technologies segment accounted for the largest share in 2023
The cell therapy technologies market is bifurcated into three primary categories based on cell type, that are T cells, stem cells, and other cells. The T cells segment dominated the share of the market in the year 2023 due to being crucial in advancing immunotherapies, especially CAR-T therapies spurring substantial investments and technological innovations in T-cell engineering and scalable manufacturing. Advancements in CRISPR technology, ex vivo expansion, and off-the-shelf allogeneic solutions all further help in advancing market offerings.
By application, the cancer application segment accounted for the largest share in the cell therapy technologies market
The application segment in the cell therapy technologies market includes cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), orthopaedic disorders, autoimmune diseases, and other applications. The cancer application dominated the segment due to increasing prevalence of cancer globally and the rising demand for innovative, targeted therapies. Advancements in cell engineering, scalable manufacturing, and emerging applications in solid tumors further enhance the growth potential of this segment. It possesses a solid clinical pipeline, and the government initiatives are very supportive with regulatory approvals for the growth of the segment.
North America: the largest share of the cell therapy technologies market
By region, the market is segment into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the cell therapy technologies market in 2023 and likely continue to be dominant during the forecast period. North America dominates the cell therapy technologies market due to its robust healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in research and development, and the presence of key market players. The region benefits from strong regulatory support, with agencies like the FDA streamlining approvals for innovative therapies. High prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and advanced manufacturing facilities further bolster regions dominance.
Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Avantor, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne (US), Fresenius SE & Co KGAA (Germany), BD (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), GenScript (US), MaxCyte (US) and STEMCELL Technologies (Canada) are some of the major players operating in the cell therapy technologies market.
Research Coverage:
This research report categorizes the cell therapy technologies market product (media, sera, and reagents; cell engineering products; cell culture vessels; cell therapy equipment; systems & software; and other products), process (cell processing, cell preservation, cell distribution, cell handling, and process monitoring & quality control), cell type (T cells, stem cells, and other cells), application (cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), orthopedic disorders, autoimmune diseases, and other applications) end user (biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs & CMOs, research institutes, and cell banks) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the cell therapy technologies market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products, key strategies, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. New launches, collaborations and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the cell therapy technologies market.
The report provides insights on the following:
Analysis of key drivers (increased funding and investment in cell therapy, advancements in gene editing technologies, the development of automated cell processing systems, and regulatory support for fast-tracking therapies), restraints (manufacturing and logistical complexity), opportunities (personalized and off-the-shelf cell therapies, integration with digital technologies such as AI & ML) and Challenges (supply chain & cold chain management and manufacturing scalability & quality control). Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on maintaining a comprehensive and innovative product portfolio offering for cell therapy technologies. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cell therapy technologies market. Competitive Assessment: Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Sartorius (Germany) among others in the market.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 466
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $4.03 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $6.8 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 11.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
Cell Therapy Technologies Market Overview North America: Cell Therapy Technologies Market, By Product and Country (2023) Cell Therapy Technologies Market Share, by Product, 2024 vs. 2029 Cell Therapy Technologies Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increased Funding and Investment in Cell Therapy Advancements in Gene Editing Technologies Development of Automated Cell Processing Systems Regulatory Support for Fast-Tracking Therapies
Restraints
Manufacturing and Logistical Complexity
Opportunities
Personalized and Off-The-Shelf Cell Therapies Integration with Digital Technologies Such as AI & ML
Challenges
Supply Chain & Cold Chain Management and Manufacturing Scalability & Quality Control
Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Product
Media, Sera, and Reagents
Importance of Media, Sera, and Reagents in Cell Processing To Drive Market Cell Therapy Equipment
Cell Processing Equipment - Development of Automated and Closed-System Cell Processing Equipment to Accelerate Segment Growth Single-Use Equipment - Increasing Funding for Stem Cell Therapy to Drive Market Other Cell Therapy Equipment Systems & Software
Rising Demand for Cell Therapies to Support Market Growth Cell Culture Vessels
Rising R&D and Investments in Cell-based Therapies to Drive Demand Cell Engineering Products
Availability of Wide Range of Cell Engineering Products to Support Market
Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Process
Cell Processing
Cell Expansion - Rising Demand for Personalized and Regenerative Therapies to Drive Market Growth Cell Isolation - Rising Need for Scalable, Efficient Isolation Technologies to Drive Market Cell Characterization
Increasing Demand for High-Quality, Safe, and Effective Cell-based Therapies to Propel Growth Cell Collection
Advancements in Cell Collection Technologies to Drive Market Cell Preservation
Advancement in Cryopreservation Technologies to Drive Growth Process Monitoring & Quality Control
Increasing Demand for Automated Quality Control in Cell Therapy Production to Drive Market Cell Handling
Increasing Demand for Automated, Efficient, and Scalable Solutions to Drive Market Growth Cell Distribution
Increased Focus on Transportation and Storage to Drive Market Growth
Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Cell Type
T Cells
Rising Research on Car T-Cell Therapy to Accelerate Growth Stem Cells
Increasing Funding for Stem Cell Research to Propel Market
Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Application
Cancer
Rising Research on Car T-Cell Therapy to Accelerate Segment Growth Cardiovascular Disease
Increasing Focus on Innovative Cell Therapy Approaches to Drive Market Orthopedic Disorders
Increasing Focus on Stem Cell Therapy for Tissue Regeneration To Drive Market Autoimmune Diseases
Increasing Funding for Stem Cell Research to Support Market Growth
Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by End-user
Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies By Biopharmaceutical Companies to Drive Market CROs & CMOs
Focus on Outsourcing to Drive Segment Growth Research Institutes
Rising Research Activity to Support Market Growth Cell Banks
Increasing Demand for Standardized Cell Lines to Support Market Growth
Company Profiles
Key Players
Danaher Merck Thermo Fisher Scientific Lonza Sartorius Agilent Technologies Avantor Fresenius Becton, Dickinson and Company Corning Terumo Bio-Techne Genscript Maxcyte Stemcell Technologies
Other Players
Oxford Biomedica Roosterbio Trakcel L7 Informatics Miltenyi Biotec Repligen Corporation Mak System Origen Biomedical Ixcells Biotechnologies Korber
