Jason Coulter Releases Heartfelt Single“When Cowboys Pray”

BEAUMONT , TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Major Record Distribution, LLC is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of Jason Coulter's inspiring new single, "When Cowboys Pray." Pre-orders will be available starting December 19, 2024, on major platforms including and iTunes, with the official release scheduled for January 17, 2025. Distributed by The Orchard, this track promises to resonate with fans of country gospel and beyond.A seasoned country gospel artist, Jason Coulter masterfully blends elements of Contemporary Christian, Southern Gospel, and Country music. Born in Huntsville, Kentucky, and now residing in McKinney, Kentucky, Jason's journey into music began at age four with a guitar gifted by his late grandfather, Millard P. Warren. Over the years, Jason's passion for music was nurtured by his father, a lover of country legends like Merle Haggard and George Jones.From his early days performing in the band Heartbeat Express to his transformative experience at a Pentecostal church, Jason has cultivated a musical style that inspires and uplifts. Now a Worship Leader and pianist, his mission is to share songs that encourage personal faith and perseverance through life's challenges.Jason's work has been widely celebrated, including his nominations at the prestigious 2024 Red Carpet Awards in Europe for categories such as Songwriter of the Year, Country Voice of the Year, and Musician of the Year. He also holds the title of 2016 NACMAI Traditional Country Male Vocalist of the Year."When Cowboys Pray," co-written by Marty Denton, Mike Haemmerle, Clare Steffen, and Jason Coulter, showcases heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies. This single aims to inspire listeners with its message of faith and resilience.Jason's music is available on major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube. Fans can also follow him on Facebook (facebook/jasoncoultermusic) and Twitter (@jasonccoulter) for updates on his music and live performances.About Major Record Distribution, LLCMajor Record Distribution, LLC is dedicated to promoting exceptional musical talent across diverse genres. Partnering with The Orchard, the company ensures that artists like Jason Coulter have a global platform to share their artistry.For interviews, press inquiries, or bookings, contact Phyllis Salter-Gann at Salter Gann Universal Promotions and Management LLC.Phyllis Salter-GannSalter Gann Universal Promotions and Management LLCPhone: (903) 357-2644Email: ...

