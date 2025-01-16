Gaw Capital Partners Acquires 45% Stake In Agility Asset Advisers Inc. Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) TOKYO, JAPAN/HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2025 - private equity firm G aw Capital Partners , today announces the of 45% stake in Agility Asset Advisers Inc . (AAA) . This strategic partnership with Agility Asset Advisers further enhances Gaw Capital's corporate profile and reputation in the Japan real estate market, amplifies its deal sourcing and asset management capabilities, and opens up new avenues to access lower-cost Japanese capital and evergreen funding sources.



Founded in January 2005, Agility Asset Advisers Inc., as a wholly owned subsidiary of Agility Holdings Inc. (AH) , has been an integral member of the PhillipCapital Group (PhillipCapital) , a comprehensive financial group based in Singapore, since January 2016. Throughout the past years, AAA has built a strong foundation in domestic real estate management for institutional investors.



Under the collaboration, an affiliate company of Gaw Capital and a related company of PhillipCapital, each hold a 45% stake in Agility Asset Advisers Inc. The remaining 10% is held by Mutual Links Corporation (ML), whose majority shareholder is AAA's founding president, Mr. Kinji Kaiho. The restructured ownership is a testament to the strategic alignment and shared vision between PhillipCapital and Gaw Capital to foster innovation and accelerate growth.



Mr. Kinji Kaiho will remain as President of AAA, ensuring the continuity and stability in the company's leadership as we embark on this new chapter of collaboration.



Isabella Lo, Managing Director, Principal – Investments and Head of Japan at Gaw Capital Partners, said, "We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration presents. By partnering with Agility Asset Advisers Inc., we are well-positioned to drive growth by redesigning and repositioning under-utilized real estate assets, unlock new opportunities, such as REIT initiatives, and deliver enhanced value to our investors in Japan and beyond."



This strategic alliance underscores Gaw Capital's commitment to deepening its presence in Japan and delivering innovative real estate investment solutions to investors worldwide. Together with Agility Asset Advisers Inc., Gaw Capital is poised to make strategic and significant expansion within the Japan market, solidifying its position as a key player in the real estate industry of the region.





