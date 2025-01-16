Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) size was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 8.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2025 to 2033.

One of the primary drivers fuelling the growth of the CGM market in the United States is the rising prevalence of diabetes. According to recent statistics, millions of Americans are diagnosed with diabetes each year, leading to a growing need for effective monitoring solutions. Additionally, increasing health awareness and technological advancements in sensor technology have encouraged more patients and healthcare providers to turn to CGM systems.

United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Synopsis

This market report is based on an inclusive study of the entire United States continuous glucose monitoring market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States continuous glucose monitoring market. The study also presents a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics and estimation of the market size over the forecast period. The report delivers a clear understanding of the up-to-date and future growths of the United States continuous glucose monitoring market.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, revealing facts on the market size, volume, revenues for continuous glucose monitoring, and an illustrative forecast for 2033. The report also provides an all-around analysis of the overall number of patients with diabetes and insulin users in the United States. An all-inclusive examination has been done on the pricing, demand, and key development of the continuous glucose monitoring market in the United States. The report also reveals facts, statistics, growth rate, and demand of the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) Vs blood glucose meter (BGM) market in the United States. A comprehensive comparative analysis has been done on continuous glucose monitoring devices.

Additionally, this up-to-date report describes the latest features reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory framework of the United States continuous glucose monitoring market. Key trends in terms of collaboration and partnership deals are analyzed in details. The report also delivers an in-depth analysis of evolving SWOT analysis, market trends, drivers, and restraining forces that influence the growth of the market.

The report also analyses detailed profiles of innovative and leading players with information on business overview, product portfolios, and the latest developments. Other emerging players are making novel technology-based continuous glucose monitoring that are likely to affect the market share during the forecast period.

Some of the Prominent Players in the United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market in the United States is characterized by the presence of several key players, each contributing significantly to the growth and innovation within the industry. Notably, Dexcom, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Inc. and Senseonics Holdings, Inc are recognized as leading companies that have established themselves as formidable competitors in this evolving landscape.

Dexcom is a prominent player in the CGM market, known for its innovative glucose monitoring systems. Their flagship product, the Dexcom G7, provides real-time glucose data and requires no fingerstick calibration, making it a favorite among patients and healthcare professionals alike. The company has consistently focused on improving user experience and accuracy, which has solidified its position in the market. Dexcom's strategic partnerships with healthcare providers and insurance payers have enhanced its accessibility and adoption rates.

Another essential competitor, Abbott Laboratories, offers the FreeStyle Libre system, which has gained immense popularity due to its simplicity and ease of use. The FreeStyle Libre provides users with a streamlined experience for tracking glucose levels without the need for finger pricks. Abbott's commitment to continuous innovation is evident in its investment in expanding its product line, such as the recently launched FreeStyle Libre 2, which features optional real-time alarms for users to monitor their glucose levels more effectively.

Medtronic rounds out the trio of key players, distinguished for integrating advanced technology into its CGM products. The Medtronic Guardian Connect system not only monitors glucose levels but also utilizes predictive algorithms to forewarn users of impending glucose fluctuations. The company's strategic focus on combining insulin delivery with CGM technology ensures that they remain a strong contender in the market, highlighting their approach to seamless diabetes management.

These companies are continually working to differentiate themselves through unique product offerings, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations, ensuring a competitive and growing CGM market in the United States.

Report Scope of the United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market



To Examine the past development of the us continuous glucose monitoring market size from 2021 to 2024

Assess and projecting the US continuous glucose monitoring market size and growth rate from 2025 to 2033

An in-depth analysis of the number of continuous glucose monitoring users in the US and its projections through 2033

Comprehensive analysis of the US market size and growth rate for Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) vs. Blood Glucose Meters (BGM) (2021-2033)

Provides detailed information on the comparison of continuous glucose monitoring devices

A comprehensive study of diabetes in the united states and its prognosis through 2033

Delivers a complete overview of the United States insulin users and forecast to 2033

Comprehensive analysis of the US continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market's regulatory environment

Characteristics of the US continuous glucose monitoring market reimbursement patterns

SWOT analysis of continuous glucose monitoring market in the United States

Provides a comprehensive examination of changing market trends, growth drivers, and obstacles in the US continuous glucose monitoring industry

Tracks competitive developments, approaches, recent industry developments, collaboration deals, and partnership deals A thorough list of the major players, along by an analysis of their recent developments, business overviews, and current product portfolios

Key Questions the Report Addresses



How big is the US market for continuous glucose monitoring as a whole right now?

From 2021 to 2033, how much will this market be worth?

What is the price of continuous glucose monitors?

Which are the most popular continuous glucose monitoring devices on the market in the US?

What are the main factors propelling the US market for continuous glucose monitoring?

What are the main obstacles facing the US market for continuous glucose monitoring?

In the US market for continuous glucose monitoring, what is the reimbursement pattern?

What rules govern the market for continuous glucose monitoring in the United States?

Which companies make continuous glucose monitors?

Who are the leading companies in the market? What are their present events, scenarios, and developments? What further developments are anticipated for the market?

