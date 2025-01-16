Member Of The Board, Lars Christian Tofft, Has Suddenly Passed Away

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Noerresundby, Denmark, 16 January 2025

Announcement no. 02/2025







It is with sadness that we have to announce that member of our board, Lars Christian Tofft, has passed away. Lars Christian Tofft has been a member of RTX's board since 2017, and he has actively contributed to the company's strategy and development. His straightforward and constructive approach has always been value-creating and appreciated by the board.

Best regards,

RTX A/S

Peter Thostrup

Chair of the Board

Attachment

RTX CA No 02-2025 - 16.01.25 - Death