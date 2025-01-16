Qatar-Afghanistan Joint Labour Committee Meeting Held In Doha
Doha: Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour H E Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani and Head of the labor Deployment Department at the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs in the caretaker government of Afghanistan H E Mohammad Ameen Anees yesterday co-chaired the Qatar-Afghanistan Joint Labour Committee Meeting, held in Doha.
The committee reviewed the latest developments in the labour sector between the two countries, alongside discussing other relevant matters outlined in the agenda.
