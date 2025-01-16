(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Assistant Undersecretary of the of Labour H E Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani and Head of the Deployment Department at the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs in the caretaker of Afghanistan H E Mohammad Ameen Anees yesterday co-chaired the Qatar-Afghanistan Joint Labour Committee Meeting, held in Doha.

The committee reviewed the latest developments in the labour sector between the two countries, alongside discussing other relevant matters outlined in the agenda.