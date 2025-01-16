Ecoonline Celebrates Longstanding Partnership With Menzies Aviation, Driving Safety Culture Across The Globe

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- EcoOnline is proud to celebrate the continued success of its partnership with Menzies , the leading service partner to the world's airports and airlines. Since 2019, EcoOnline has played a key role in enhancing the company's MORSE (Menzies Operating Responsibly, Safely and Efficiently) system, driving safety culture and compliance across the company's global network.

With a presence at more than 295 airports in over 65 countries, Menzies Aviation operates in high-risk environments, where safety is embedded in its DNA. As Malcolm Rae, Head of Risk Systems & Data at Menzies, reflects,“We influence safety from the moment passengers walk into an airport to when they leave. We live and breathe it day in, day out-not just in the risk and safety team, but every employee takes it extremely seriously.”

Technology That Drives Safety at Every Level

The longstanding collaboration with EcoOnline has enabled Menzies Aviation to implement a more efficient, data-driven approach to incident reporting, risk management and compliance tracking. Using EcoOnline's advanced EHS (environment, health, and safety) solution -the technology behind Menzies' MORSE reporting system-employees are empowered to quickly identify risks, make informed decisions, and proactively address safety risks in real time.

Since adopting EcoOnline's platform in 2019, Menzies has seen remarkable improvements:



128% increase in employee hazard reporting. Serious personal injury reduced from 1.8 per 1,000 full-time employees in 2019 to 0.94 in 2022 and 0.7 in 2023.

"If you want to be an industry leader, you've got to know where your risks are, and that starts with empowering every employee to act. EcoOnline's EHS platform equips everyone with the tools to report hazards and ensure our people go home safely," said Graham Cowing, Vice President of Safety Standards, Menzies Aviation.

Board Commitment to Safety

Safety at Menzies is championed at every level, from frontline workers to the boardroom. Graham commented: "Safety is a core value that starts with leadership. Every executive member is committed to getting involved, and initiatives like 'Take 10 for Safety,' where every board meeting begins with a safety-focused discussion, are supported by real-time dashboards from EcoOnline. These insights keep safety central to decision-making and drive accountability across the organisation."

MORSE: A system, culture and celebration

Menzies' approach to safety is defined by its MORSE cultural mindset, MORSE safety systems, and immersive bi-annual MORSE Week events. Its most recent MORSE Week, which took place from 28 October – 1 November 2024 focused on emergency response planning, offering tools, support, and guidance to help its global teams reaffirm their commitment to safety through learning and team-building opportunities.

Tom Goodmanson, CEO of EcoOnline, commented, "By prioritising safety and collaboration, Menzies Aviation-together with EcoOnline-is setting new benchmarks for industry standards, ensuring a safer, more secure environment for employees and customers. It's impressive that Graham still says, 'more work is to be done,' as it reflects Menzies' commitment to continuous improvement."

